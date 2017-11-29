Brewery makes algae beer to spotlight threat to Lake Erie

November 30, 2017

A brewery in Ohio is making a batch of green-colored beer called "Algae Blooms" to draw attention to the toxic algae that's been fouling Lake Erie.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company says water is the main ingredient in its beers and access to clean water is essential.

The Toledo brewery uses the city's tap water sourced from Lake Erie. Algae outbreaks over the past summers have become an ongoing threat to drinking water.

Maumee Bay brewery manager Craig Kerr says its new beer looks like algae-contaminated water but doesn't taste like it. He says the brewery used powdered green tea and kiwi to give the beer its color.

The Ohio Environmental Council is helping to promote the algae-inspired beer to illustrate the importance of investing in safe water.

Explore further: Algae on river flowing into Lake Erie prompts warning

Related Stories

Ohio concentrates effort to reduce harmful Lake Erie algae

June 26, 2017

Ohio's environmental regulators who have pledged to drastically cut what's feeding the harmful algae in Lake Erie will consolidate oversight of the work to make sure money is being well spent and research isn't overlapping.

Environmentalists sue government for Lake Erie's toxic algae

April 25, 2017

Environmental groups in Ohio and Michigan sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, accusing it of dragging its feet on protecting Lake Erie from harmful algae that have fouled drinking water supplies in recent ...

