Do birdsong and human speech share biological roots?

November 22, 2017
Do birdsong and human speech share biological roots?
Two zebra finches. Credit: Raina Fan

Do songbirds and humans have common biological hardwiring that shapes how they produce and perceive sounds?

Scientists who study birdsong have been intrigued for some time by the possibility that and music may be rooted in biological processes shared across a variety of animals. Now, research by McGill University biologists provides new evidence to support this idea.

In a series of experiments, the researchers found that young zebra finches - a species often used to study birdsong - are intrinsically biased to learn to produce particular kinds of over others. "In addition, these sound patterns resembled patterns that are frequently observed across human languages and in music," says Jon Sakata, Associate Professor of Biology at McGill and senior author of a paper published online in Current Biology on Nov. 22.

On the shoulders of Chomsky

The idea for the experiments was inspired by current hypotheses on human and music. Linguists have long found that the world's languages share many common features, termed "universals." These features encompass the syntactic structure of languages (e.g., word order) as well as finer acoustic patterns of speech, such as the timing, pitch, and stress of utterances. Some theorists, including Noam Chomsky, have postulated that these patterns reflect a "universal grammar" built on innate brain mechanisms that promote and bias language learning. Researchers continue to debate the extent of these innate brain mechanisms, in part because of the potential for cultural propagation to account for universals.

Do birdsong and human speech share biological roots?
Credit: McGill University

At the same time, vast surveys of zebra finch songs have documented a variety of acoustic patterns found universally across populations. "Because the nature of these universals bears similarity to those in humans and because songbirds learn their vocalizations much in the same way that humans acquire speech and language, we were motivated to test biological predisposition in vocal learning in songbirds," says Logan James, a PhD student in Sakata's lab and co-author of the new study.

A buffet of birdsong

In order to isolate biological predispositions, James and Sakata individually tutored young zebra finches with songs consisting of five acoustic elements arranged in every possible sequence. The birds were exposed to each sequence permutation in equal proportion and in a random order. Each finch therefore had to individually "choose" which sequences to produce from this buffet of birdsong.

In the end, the patterns that the laboratory-raised birds preferred to produce were highly similar to those observed in natural populations of birds. For example, like wild zebra finches, birds tutored with randomized sequences often placed a "distance call" - a long, low-pitched vocalization - at the end of their song.

Other sounds were much more likely to appear in the beginning or middle of the song; for example, short and high-pitched vocalizations were more likely to be produced in the middle of song than at the beginning or end of song. This matches patterns observed across diverse languages and in music, in which sounds at the end of phrases tend to be longer and lower in pitch than sounds in the middle.

Do birdsong and human speech share biological roots?
Credit: McGill University

Future research avenues

"These findings have important contributions for our understanding of human speech and music," says Caroline Palmer, a Professor of Psychology at McGill who was not involved in the study. "The research, which controls the birds' learning environment in ways that are not possible with young children, suggests that statistical learning alone—the degree to which one is exposed to specific acoustic patterns—cannot account for song (or speech) preferences. Other principles, such as universal grammars and perceptual organization, are more likely to account for why human infants as well as juvenile birds are predisposed to prefer some auditory patterns."

Sakata, who is also a member of the Centre for Research on Brain, Language and Music (CRBLM), says the study opens up many avenues of future work for his team with speech, language, and music researchers. "In the immediate future," he says, "we want to reveal how auditory processing mechanisms in the brain, as well as aspects of motor learning and control, underlie these learning biases."

Denise Klein, Director of the CRBLM and neuroscientist at the Montreal Neurological Institute, says James' and Sakata's study "provides insights on universals of vocal communication, helping to advance our understanding of the neurobiological bases of speech and ."

Explore further: 'Baby talk' can help songbirds learn their tunes

More information: "Learning Biases Underlie 'Universals' in Avian Vocal Sequencing," Logan S. James and Jon T. Sakata, Current Biology, published online Nov. 22, 2017. http://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(17)31322-2 , DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2017.10.019

Related Stories

'Baby talk' can help songbirds learn their tunes

May 31, 2016

Adult songbirds modify their vocalizations when singing to juveniles in the same way that humans alter their speech when talking to babies. The resulting brain activity in young birds could shed light on speech learning and ...

How songbirds learn a new song

November 1, 2017

For a songbird, learning a new song is akin to a child learning a new language. Zebra finches approach this challenge step by step, and even make a detour in the process - by taking song syllables that they already know and ...

Human speech, jazz and whale song

October 13, 2017

Jazz musicians riffing with each other, humans talking to each other and pods of killer whales all have interactive conversations that are remarkably similar to each other, new research reveals.

How the songbird learns its melody

June 21, 2016

Learning a first language is somewhat effortless. We start learning from our parents before we can even remember and the words and sounds are imprinted in our memory at an early age. Learning a new language as an adult is ...

Recommended for you

Re-cloning of first cloned dog deemed successful thus far

November 22, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers with Seoul National University, Michigan State University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has re-cloned the first dog to be cloned. In their paper published in the journal ...

Testing the advantage of being left-handed in sports

November 22, 2017

(Phys.org)—Sports scientist Florian Loffing with the Institute of Sport Science, University of Oldenburg in Germany has conducted a study regarding the possibility of left-handed athletes having an advantage over their ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.