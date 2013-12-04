Austria: Bitcoins stolen over public wireless network

November 22, 2017
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Austrian police say cyber thieves transferred bitcoins worth more than 100,000 euros ($117,000) from a man's account while he was logged in on a restaurant's public wireless network.

A police statement Wednesday says the bitcoins were moved to an "unknown, non-traceable account" after the unidentified 36-year old logged in southeast of the city of Innsbruck on Tuesday to check the value of his .

It says it remains unclear whether the victim's account was already hacked before he logged on to the unsecured network.

