Remains of ancient sea cow unearthed on California island

November 28, 2017

Scientists say they've unearthed fossil remains of a sea cow that lived off Southern California's Channel Islands some 25 million years ago.

The National Park Service says the fossil skull and rib cage were discovered this summer on Santa Rosa Island, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Scientists say the remains may be from a previously unknown sea cow species but they won't know for sure until the skull is analyzed by an expert.

Sea cows are torpedo-shaped plant-eaters that graze in shallow waters and can grow up to 13 feet long. The only living species are the dugong and manatees.

