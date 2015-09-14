Ambassadors of Western nuclear powers to snub Nobel ceremony

November 30, 2017
The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to activists fighting for the abolition of nuclear weapons
The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to activists fighting for the abolition of nuclear weapons

Breaking with tradition, nearly all ambassadors of the world's nuclear powers will not attend this year's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony which honours efforts to ban atomic weapons, the Nobel Institute said Thursday.

Russia and Israel will be the only exceptions, with their ambassadors due to attend.

"They clearly received instructions to express their reservations towards ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) and the " to ban weapons of mass destruction, the head of the Nobel Institute, Olav Njolstad, told AFP.

The Peace Prize was awarded on October 6 to ICAN, a coalition of non-governmental organisations lobbying for a historic treaty banning atomic weapons, which was signed in July by 122 countries.

The treaty remains nonetheless largely symbolic, as none of the nuclear powers have agreed to sign it.

ICAN will formally receive its prize at a lavish ceremony in Oslo on December 10.

During a meeting in the Norwegian capital last week, the United States, France and Britain all informed the Institute of their decision to be represented by their embassy's second-in-charge.

"Generally, the big powers, at least the Western ones, send their ambassadors," Njolstad said.

"In principle, we like all embassies in Oslo to send their highest representative but we have to accept that, sometimes, for political reasons, various countries abstain from participating or choose to do so at a lower level."

Noting that the treaty comes "at a time of increased danger of nuclear proliferation", the US embassy confirmed its lower level of participation.

"This treaty will not make the world more peaceful, will not result in the elimination of a single nuclear , and will not enhance any state's security," it said in a statement to AFP.

Without mentioning North Korea by name, it stressed that "this treaty ignores the current security challenges that make nuclear deterrence necessary", and reiterated Washington's support of the 1968 global non-proliferation treaty.

The Nobel Institute said the ambassadors of India and Pakistan will be travelling at the time of the ceremony, while China has not attended the prize-giving since 2010, when a Chinese dissident was awarded the honour.

North Korea does not have an embassy in Oslo.

Explore further: Japan A-bomb survivors hail ICAN Nobel Peace Prize win

Related Stories

Japan A-bomb survivors hail ICAN Nobel Peace Prize win

October 6, 2017

Survivors of the World War II atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Friday congratulated ICAN on winning this year's Nobel Peace Prize, vowing to work together with the disarmament group to achieve a nuclear-free world.

Anti-nuclear campaign ICAN wins Nobel Peace Prize

October 6, 2017

Nuclear disarmament group ICAN won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its decade-long campaign to rid the world of the atomic bomb as nuclear-fuelled crises swirl over North Korea and Iran.

Ear to the ground, listening for nuclear blasts

November 28, 2017

Seismologist Lynn Sykes has been working for more than 50 years to halt the testing of nuclear bombs. His work, along with others', has demonstrated that clandestine tests can be detected and measured using seismic waves. ...

Recommended for you

First-of-its-kind mummy study reveals clues to girl's story

November 29, 2017

Who is she, this little mummy girl? Northwestern University scientists and students are working to unravel some of her mysteries, including how her body was prepared 1,900 years ago in Egypt, what items she may have been ...

Upscaling is a catalyst for inequality

November 28, 2017

The laws of nature are what drive wealth inequality within a given society – unless society takes action to counteract their effect, such as by adopting laws on taxation. The larger the scale, the greater the inequality. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.