Al Gore opens startup networking event in Finland

November 30, 2017
Al Gore opens startup networking event in Finland
Former Vice President of the United States, Al Gore speaks during a Slush 2017 startup and technology event in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Al Gore has kicked off one of Europe's largest startup events in Finland, where 2,600 companies and some 1,500 investors are gathering to network and negotiate funding.

At Thursday's opening of the two-day Slush conference in Helsinki, the former U.S. vice president urged to look beyond short-term gains and support businesses that "make a profit in a sustainable way that does not sacrifice the future."

Finland has managed over the past five years to build a flourishing entrepreneurial scene on the legacy of Nokia's phone operations and the creation of gaming heavyweights Supercell and the Angry Birds developer Rovio. Yet the country and the wider European region have struggled to create a true global giant to compete with U.S. companies like Google or Amazon.

Al Gore opens startup networking event in Finland
Former Vice President of the United States, Al Gore speaks during a Slush 2017 startup and technology event in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Explore further: After Nokia, a mobile games boom in Finland

Related Stories

After Nokia, a mobile games boom in Finland

November 14, 2013

From mobile phones to mobile games. Finland has found there's life after Nokia in a bustling startup scene that's produced hugely popular game apps from "Angry Birds" to "Clash of Clans."

Angry Birds maker posts loss despite jump in sales

November 23, 2017

Finland's Rovio Entertainment, creator of the popular smartphone game Angry Birds, on Thursday posted a loss for the third quarter despite rising sales, as it increased its investments with a view to boost its winnings in ...

'Angry Birds' owners to go public after movie success

September 5, 2017

Finland's Rovio, creator of the hugely popular smartphone game Angry Birds, said Tuesday it was planning to float shares on the Helsinki stock exchange after the success of its comedy film and products.

'Angry Birds' maker spreads wings in market debut

September 29, 2017

Finland's Rovio, creator of the popular smartphone game "Angry Birds" saw its shares take off in its stock market debut Friday, adding tens of millions of euros to its market value within minutes of trading.

'Angry Birds' maker Rovio cuts 213 jobs

October 21, 2015

Rovio Entertainment, the maker of "Angry Birds" and other mobile games, said it cut nearly a third of its workforce Wednesday as it restructures its business.

Recommended for you

Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Siemens working on hybrid plane

November 28, 2017

Airbus, Siemens and Rolls-Royce are teaming up to develop a hybrid passenger plane that would use a single electric turbofan along with three conventional jet engines running on aviation fuel.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.