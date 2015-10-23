The world's shortest laser pulse

October 27, 2017 by Joachim Schnabl
The world's shortest laser pulse
Thomas Gaumnitz, postdoctoral fellow in the group of ETH professor Hans Jakob Wörner with the setup that generates the shortest laser pulses in the world. Credit: ETH Zurich

ETH researchers succeeded in shortening the pulse duration of an X‑ray laser to only 43 attoseconds. With a time resolution in the range of a few quintillionths of a second, they are now able for the first time to observe the movement of electrons during chemical reactions in slow motion.

In order to fully understand the dynamics during a chemical reaction, scientists must be able to study all movements of atoms and on their basic time scale.

Molecules rotate in the range of picoseconds (10-12 s), their atoms vibrate in the range of femtoseconds (10‑15 s), and the electrons move in the range of attoseconds (10-18 s). ETH professor Hans Jakob Wörner and his group have now succeeded in generating the world's shortest laser with a duration of only 43 attoseconds. More generally speaking, this laser pulse is the shortest controlled event that has ever been created by humans. The researchers can now observe in high detail how electrons move within a molecule or how bonds are formed.

Breaking down transition states

Starting from an infrared laser, the researchers generate a soft X-ray laser pulse with a very large spectral bandwidth. As a result, various elements including phosphorus and sulphur can be directly observed by exciting their inner-shell electrons. Both elements are present in biomolecules, and it is now possible to observe them with unprecedented time resolution.

But what is the advantage of being able to observe the reaction steps now with even higher resolution? "The faster a charge transfer can take place, the more efficiently a reaction can proceed", says Prof. Wörner. The human eye for example is very efficient when it comes to converting photons into nerve signals. In rhodopsin, a visual pigment in the retina, the photosensitive molecule retinal is prearranged in such a way that its structure can change extremely fast through the absorption of only a single photon. This enables the visual process even in twilight. A much slower reaction would render vision impossible, because the energy of the photon would be converted to heat in only a few picoseconds.

Attosecond spectroscopy could contribute to the development of more efficient solar cells since it is now for the first time possible to follow the process of excitation through sunlight up to the generation of electricity step by step. A detailed understanding of the charge transfer pathway could help optimizing the efficiency of the next generation of photosensitive elements.

Optical manipulation of the reaction process

Attosecond laser spectroscopy is not only suitable for mere observation, Prof. Wörner explains. Chemical reactions can also be directly manipulated: Using a laser pulse can alter the course of a reaction – even can be broken by stopping the charge shift at a certain location in the molecule. Such targeted interventions in have not been possible until now, since the time scale of electron movement in molecules was previously unreached.

The group of Prof. Wörner is already working on the next generation of even shorter laser pulses. These will make it possible to record even more detailed images, and thanks to a wider X-ray spectrum even more elements can be probed than before. Soon it will be possible to follow the migration of electrons in more complex molecules with an even higher .

Explore further: Physicists learn how to control the movement of electrons in a molecule

More information: Thomas Gaumnitz et al. Streaking of 43-attosecond soft-X-ray pulses generated by a passively CEP-stable mid-infrared driver, Optics Express (2017). DOI: 10.1364/OE.25.027506

Related Stories

Ultra-short laser pulses control chemical processes

December 12, 2012

Specially shaped laser pulses can be used to change the state of electrons in a molecule. This process only takes several attoseconds—but it can initiate another, much slower process: The splitting of the molecule into ...

Steering chemical reactions with laser pulses

April 23, 2014

With ultra-short laser pulses, chemical reactions can be controlled at the Vienna University of Technology. Electrons have little mass and are therefore influenced by the laser, whereas the atomic nuclei are much heavier ...

Using lasers to create ultra-short pulses

March 15, 2017

Physicists at Friedrich-Alexander Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) have entered new territory with regard to the pulsing of electron beams. Their method could soon be used to develop electron microscopes suitable for ...

Recommended for you

Nanomagnets levitate thanks to quantum physics

October 27, 2017

Quantum physicists in Oriol Romero-Isart's research group in Innsbruck show in two current publications that, despite Earnshaw's theorem, nanomagnets can be stably levitated in an external static magnetic field owing to quantum ...

The world's shortest laser pulse

October 27, 2017

ETH researchers succeeded in shortening the pulse duration of an X‑ray laser to only 43 attoseconds. With a time resolution in the range of a few quintillionths of a second, they are now able for the first time to observe ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.