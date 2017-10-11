Video: Towards zero hunger worldwide

October 13, 2017

When UNSW's Jes Sammut helped to start a fish farming research project in the remote PNG highlands, the hope was to improve the nutrition of the locals.

As it turns out, the rewards are far greater, and provide a template for the greater undeveloped world.

Credit: University of New South Wales

Explore further: 5 more minutes? New clock answers resounding 'no'

Related Stories

Nothing fishy about fish oil fortified nutrition bars

September 25, 2012

In today's fast-paced society, consumers often reach for nutrition bars when looking for a healthy on-the-go snack. A new study in the September issue of the Journal of Food Science published by the Institute of Food Technologists ...

Recommended for you

Model predicts how E. coli bacteria adapt under stress

October 13, 2017

Researchers at the University of California San Diego have developed a genome-scale model that can accurately predict how E. coli bacteria respond to temperature changes and genetic mutations. The work is aimed at providing ...

3-D packaging of DNA regulates cell identity

October 12, 2017

The fundamental mechanisms governing how cells form an identity such as becoming a muscle cell or a nerve cell are not fully understood. Multiple diseases, including cancer, have been linked to cells going down the wrong ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.