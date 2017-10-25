Video: The chemistry of Hollywood bloodbaths

Fake blood is a staple of the Halloween horror film experience, but there's no one recipe to suit every filmmaker's needs. The chemistry of fake blood has always been tweaked to create the most realistic experience, or at least the most budget-friendly. From Alfred Hitchcock to Sam Raimi, join Reactions on a Halloween tour of the chemistry of gore. Credit: The American Chemical Society

Fake blood is a staple of the Halloween horror film experience, but there's no one recipe to suit every filmmaker's needs. The chemistry of fake blood has always been tweaked to create the most realistic experience, or at least the most budget-friendly. From Alfred Hitchcock to Sam Raimi, join Reactions on a Halloween tour of the chemistry of gore: