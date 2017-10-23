Self-assembly of highly-porous crystalline particles into novel photonic materials for sensing applications

October 24, 2017 by Icn2
Self-assembly of highly-porous crystalline particles into novel photonic materials for sensing applications
Credit: ICN2

In a lab just outside of Barcelona, tiny particles are arranging themselves into ordered 3-D structures, like little animated Lego bricks clicking themselves into place. These particles are highly porous organic-inorganic hybrids whose size and shape can be controlled to tune the properties of the resulting ensemble.

Self-assembly has long been ubiquitous in chemistry, and biology, but it emerges now as an efficient route to a range of materials with uniform structures, particularly at the nanoscale. Many studies to date have reported the synthesis of polymeric and metal-based particles that spontaneously self-assemble into ordered 3-D superstructures. Today, researchers at the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2) and the Institute of Materials Science of Madrid (ICMM-CSIC) present their findings in relation to hybrid metal-organic particles, adding metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) to the list of compounds that can be synthesised for 3-D self-assembly.

Cannonballs pile up easily thanks to their , fitting into place regardless of their orientation. Bricks, however, need to be aligned the right way to create an orderly pile. When this is carried out at the nanoscale, the problems are the same. A condition for this stop-motion Lego effect is that all synthesised particles present the same size (monodispersity) and shape, so that when they click into place, the resulting arrangement is well-ordered, well-packed and functional.

Until now, this had never been achieved for crystalline hybrid compounds like MOFs, despite their polyhedral geometries. But in this latest work, published this week in Nature Chemistry, Spanish researchers report the successful synthesis of MOFs "ZIF-8" and "UiO-66" with the required homogeneity of size and shape.

The resulting 3-D superstructures, made up of many billions of arranged into crystals several millimetres across, present properties typical of photonic crystals, a promising new material for the manipulation of light. As such, the new structures scatter light in a way that provides colour without the use of pigments or dyes, known as structural colour. Furthermore, by controlling the size and shape of the at synthesis, researchers can tune the material's photonic band gap to determine what colour is achieved.

Built from MOFs, the new structures also boast high porosity, a feature that can be exploited in sensing applications. Different substances adsorbed into the pores cause the light to be refracted into different colours. This effect can be tuned such that a given colour indicates the presence of a given substance. The ability to form 3-D superstructures from porous units also opens the door to applications based on the alignment of the pores on a large scale, for instance, to produce improved membranes for gas adsorption and catalysis.

Explore further: A better way to produce metal-organic frameworks

More information: Civan Avci et al. Self-assembly of polyhedral metal–organic framework particles into three-dimensional ordered superstructures, Nature Chemistry (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2875

Related Stories

A better way to produce metal-organic frameworks

October 19, 2017

Metal-organic frameworks are porous materials that can absorb incredible amounts of substances, and researchers hope to use them to mop up pollutants or as part of fuel cells that store hydrogen gas.

Modular construction—on a molecular scale

June 13, 2016

Modular constructions from cages (proteins), hubs (metal ions), and struts (organic linkers) allows the rational design of porous scaffolds. The inherent chemical and structural diversity of these building blocks leads to ...

When a porous solid retains its properties in liquid form

October 10, 2017

Known for their exceptional porosity that enables the trapping or transport of molecules, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) take the form of a powder, which makes them difficult to format. For the first time, an international ...

Recommended for you

Austrian researchers facilitate lipid data analysis

October 23, 2017

No lipids, no life. In all organisms, lipids form cell walls, store energy and release it when necessary, and play an important role in cell signalling. It has been proved that changes in the composition of lipids play a ...

Scientists develop new theory of molecular evolution

October 23, 2017

Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the University College London have developed a new theory of molecular evolution, offering insights into how genes function, how the rates of evolutionary ...

Close up view of growing polymer chain show jump steps

October 20, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers at Cornell University has devised a means for watching as a polymer chain grows after application of a catalyst. In their paper published in the journal Science, the team explains how they ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.