Science walden 'waterless toilet' displayed at DDP

The Science Walden design team at UNIST. From left are EunHo Jo, Professor Hyun-Kyung Lee, and Jeong Hyeon Bae. Credit: UNIST

Regular medical check-ups from your doctor could be soon replaced by visits to the bathroom, thanks to the smart toilets, designed by Science Walden design team at UNIST.

This smart toilet system is the latest version of the previous waterless energy-producing toilet system 'BeeVi Toilet, created as part of the Science Walden Project. At the heart of this Science Walden project is the Feces Standard Money (FSM). Their new, advanced BeeVi WALDEN 2.0 even features a built-in health screening system that could be used to analyze urine and other waste matter and inform users of their current wellbeing via a smartphone application.

The Feces Standard Money (FSM) is a concept that turns human waste into next-generation biofuel and later use it as currency, which has been studied extensively by the Science Walden team since 2015. Both versions of BeeVi toilets will be displayed at the Art Hall 2 of Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul from September 21 to 27, 2017.

The first generation BeeVi toilet, WALDEN 1.0 is much smaller than the existing flushable toilets, as it treats human excrement without using water. WALDEN 1.0 sets a dryer and a grinder at the bottom to convert feces into a dry, odorless material. Once this powdered feces is transferred to the Microbial Energy Production system, it can later be converted to methane, which can then be used as a heating fuel. It has a streamlined design, which resembles a white porcelain from the Joseon Dynasty and reminiscent of a dressing table chair.

WALDEN 1.0. Credit: UNIST

WALDEN 1.0 also helps the users to switch to a more natural posture when having bowel movements. The commode is designed to encourage people to scoot up their legs, so that their posture rests in more of a 35-degree angle, rather than the conventional 90-degree sitting position. To achieve this, the toilet seat is reconfigured to allow your hips are pulled down when sitting. This posture was said to be the most advantageous for bowel movements.

The second generation BeeVi toilet, WALDEN 2.0 removed both the dryer and grinding system. It has a structure that can suck up the feces like a vacuum cleaner and send it directly to the energy production system. To do this, we need about 0.5 liters of water, but it is much smaller when compared to the amount of water that regular flush toilets require, thereby realizing a 'super water-saving vacuum toilet'.

WALDEN 2.0 will also have an added features for the health care of the users. For instance, the ultraviolet (UV) lamp is installed to sterilize or disinfect the toilet bowl, seat, as well as the lid. It also has a built-in biosensor that could be used to analyze urine and other waste matter to check for biomarkers, indicators of diseases and even nutritional deficiencies.

This exhibition was held as part of '2017 Discovering Hidden Gems in Seoul- Secret Craft.' In this exhibition, the design team has elevated the intimate, private toilet space into an art through the use of unique toilet designs. As exemplified by BeeVi toilets, the toilets of the future will give millions of people easy access to basic health screenings.

The new, advanced waterless toilet (Walden 1.0), developed by Professor Hyun-Kyung Lee at UNIST. It will be equipped with UV lights that will sterilize both the surface of the toilet seat and the inside of the toilet bowl. Credit: UNIST