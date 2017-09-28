Scale of human impact on planet has changed course of Earth's history, scientists suggest

October 2, 2017
Scale of human impact on planet has changed course of Earth's history, scientists suggest
Future 'fossil'. Credit: University of Leicester

The significant scale of human impact on our planet has changed the course of Earth history, an international team of scientists led by the University of Leicester has suggested.

The researchers suggest that a multitude of human impacts have changed the course of Earth's geological history, and the scale of these justifies developing a formal proposal that the Anthropocene - a concept improvised by the Nobel Prize-winning scientist Paul Crutzen in 2000 - should be made part of the Geological Time Scale.

Rapid changes to the planet include acceleration of rates of erosion and sedimentation; large-scale chemical perturbations to the cycles of carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus and other elements; the inception of significant change to global climate and sea level; and biotic changes including unprecedented levels of species invasions across the Earth.

This is a summary of the findings and interim recommendations of the international working group that has been studying the Anthropocene since 2009. Initially reported to the 2016 International Geological Congress at Cape Town, South Africa, the findings and recommendations have just been published online in the journal Anthropocene.

Professor Jan Zalasiewicz from the University of Leicester's School of Geography, Geology and the Environment, said: "Our findings suggest that the Anthropocene should follow on from the Holocene Epoch that has seen 11.7 thousand years of relative environmental stability, since the retreat of the last Ice Age, as we enter a more unstable and rapidly evolving phase of our planet's history."

Professor Mark Williams, from the University of Leicester's School of Geography, Geology and the Environment, said: "Geologically, the mid-20th century represents the most sensible level for the beginning of the Anthropocene - as it brought in large global changes to many of the Earth's fundamental chemical cycles, such as those of carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus, and also very large amounts of novel materials such as plastics, concrete and aluminium, which will help build the strata of the future."

The Anthropocene Working Group - which includes University of Leicester geologists Jan Zalasiewicz, Mark Williams and honorary chair, Colin Waters, and archaeologist Matt Edgeworth - has been active since 2009, analysing the case for formalisation of the Anthropocene, a potential new epoch of geological time dominated by on the Earth.

Professor Waters said: "The Anthropocene Working Group is now working on such a proposal, based upon finding a 'golden spike' - a reference level within recent strata somewhere in the world that will best characterize the changes of the Anthropocene. Once this detailed work is completed, it will be submitted for scrutiny by the Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy of the International Commission on Stratigraphy.

"There is no guarantee of the success of this process - the Geological Time Scale is meant to be stable, and is not easily changed. Whatever decision is ultimately made, the geological reality of the Anthropocene is now clear."

Explore further: Scientists respond to criticisms of proposed Anthropocene

More information: Jan Zalasiewicz et al, The Working Group on the Anthropocene: Summary of evidence and interim recommendations, Anthropocene (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.ancene.2017.09.001

An audio interview about changes to the Earth with Professors Jan Zalasiewicz and Mark Williams is available here: https://soundcloud.com/university-of-leicester/the-earths-technosphere-shows-how-we-are-permanently-reshaping-our-planet

Related Stories

The Anthropocene: Hard evidence for a human-driven Earth

January 7, 2016

The evidence for a new geological epoch which marks the impact of human activity on the Earth is now overwhelming according to a recent paper by an international group of geoscientists. The Anthropocene, which is argued to ...

Recommended for you

Central Indian floods have tripled: study

October 3, 2017

Violent floods in central India have tripled since 1950, according to researchers who warned Tuesday of worse to come while offering hope for predicting them better in future.

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

RobertKarlStonjek
not rated yet 16 hours ago
Apart from a few genetically mediated stereotypical behaviours, all other species on Earth adapt to their environment. Only humans, from time of wearing clothes, making fire and carrying tools, have adapted the environment to their own needs in a complete reversal of the usual evolutionary trend.
NoStrings
not rated yet 15 hours ago
"The significant scale of human impact on our planet has changed the course of Earth history" - ???

There was a course of history that we changed? I thought the course of history was that by 2 billion years from now the Sun will heat up and swells to the point where Earth temperature will be mostly unlivable, and in 4-5 billion years it will become a red giant about swallowing the Earth orbit. What did we changed in that history? We added that plastic bottle into the equation.

I mean, plastic bottles are gross, but be real people. Changed the history on geological time scale, he-he-he!!!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.