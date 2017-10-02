Roku cuts price on top streaming player to counter Apple TV

Emboldened by a successful IPO, Roku is reducing the price on the next generation of its best video streaming player in an attempt to fend off competitive threats from Apple and Amazon.

The latest Roku Ultra player announced Monday will sell for $100, down from $130 for the model released last year.

Roku is also upgrading an array of other streaming devices less than week after completing an initial public offering of stock that raised $219 million for the Los Gatos, California, company.

The price cut on the Roku Ultra could make it tougher for Apple to win over video streaming fans with its just released $179 player featuring 4K video.

Amazon's newest Fire TV player with 4K video will cost even less the Roku Ultra. It sells for $70.

