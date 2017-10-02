A prioritised list of invasive alien species threatening the UK's environment

October 3, 2017 by Assisting In The Implementation Of Eu Legislation
A prioritised list of invasive alien species threatening the UK’s environment
Argentine ant. Credit: BirdLife Europe and Central Asia

More species urgently need to be considered for inclusion on the EU's 'List of Invasive Alien Species of Union Concern', stresses a new study published on 3 October 2017 in the Journal of Applied Ecology.

Invasive alien (non-native) species are a growing economic and ecological problem in the UK and across Europe, damaging native animals, plants and ecosystems. To tackle this, the EU's Regulation on Invasive Alien Species (IAS) aims at preventing the introduction and spread of invaders in the first place.

To date, only 49 have been listed under the IAS Regulation following formal risk assessment. The current list covers less than 5% of the more than 1,000 established species with known ecological or economic impacts in Europe.

A multidisciplinary group of scientists and policy specialists, led by BirdLife Europe and Central Asia, has developed the first systematic approach to selecting and prioritising species for EU risk assessment according to their potential threat to biodiversity and ecosystem services, filling a policy gap and facilitating decision-making through an evidence-informed framework.

In addition to prioritising 207 species[1] for urgent risk assessment (59 by 2018 and 148 by 2020) based on their potential to permanently damage native species or ecosystems, 336 species have been identified for a second phase (by 2025), to prevent or reverse their profound impacts on biodiversity; and a further 357 species for assessment by 2030.

Lead author Dr Carles Carboneras from BirdLife Europe and Central Asia says: "The problem is that developing critical risk assessments takes considerable time and effort, and the number of introduced species already in the EU or that might be introduced in the future is very large.

"This is the first time the number of required assessments has been estimated. There is a lot of work to be done. Our study plays a key role in policy implementation by proposing species in a ranked order."

Species on the IAS List are banned from import, trade, possession, breeding, transport, and release into the environment. EU Member States are also required to take measures for early detection and rapid eradication of new invasive species, and to manage already established species.

In the UK alone, approximately £1.7 billion is spent each year to tackle the problem of invasive alien species. Invasive species can prey on or compete with native species for living space, spread disease, and disrupt ecosystems. They can also impact human health and a variety of economic sectors, from agriculture and water infrastructure to transport.

Camilla Morrison-Bell, Senior Policy Officer at the British Ecological Society, and Chair of Wildlife and Countryside Link's Invasive Non-Native Species Group, commenting on the study: "As the UK prepares to exit the EU, it will bear a much greater responsibility for determining which species pose a serious threat to the environment and require action. This is an important piece of work offering strategic guidance on how and when to select species for .

"However, many invasive species cross borders when introduced to new areas. Sharing information and collaborating between countries on potential harmful species will therefore remain of critical importance if we are to try to predict and prevent further invasions in the future."

Hottentot fig (Carpobrotus edulis), American mink (Neovison vison), and Argentine ant (Linepithema humile) are some of the highest priority outlined in this study that should be risk assessed at EU level.

Carles Carboneras et al. (2017) 'A prioritised list of to assist the effective implementation of EU legislation', is published in Journal of Applied Ecology on 3 October 2017 and will be available here.

Explore further: Mapping invasive alien species of Union concern

More information: Carboneras C, Genovesi P, Vilà M et al. A prioritised list of invasive alien species to assist the effective implementation of EU legislation. J Appl Ecol. 2017;00:1–9. DOI: 10.1111/1365-2664.12997

[1] As of June 2017, 48 of those species have risk assessments available or in progress and 25 are included in the current EU IAS list.

Related Stories

Mapping invasive alien species of Union concern

July 13, 2017

The first ever Baseline Distribution of Invasive Alien Species of Union concern has been published by the JRC. The 37 invasive alien species covered by this report have been prioritised as species that need to be addressed ...

Alien invaders get a bad press

June 10, 2013

A new study, published in Acta Oecologia, says many of the most damning claims about invaders are not backed up with hard evidence. This might be skewing priorities when it comes to dealing with them.

EU must take urgent action on invasive species

April 16, 2014

The EU must take urgent action to halt the spread of invasive species that are threatening native plants and animals across Europe, according to a scientist from Queen's University Belfast.

EU readying invasive alien species hit-list

March 18, 2014

Killer slugs, Asian ladybirds and American muskrats will all be blacklisted under plans drawn up by Brussels to stop "invasive" species from threatening European wildlife, an EU source said on Tuesday.

11,000 alien species invade Europe

November 20, 2008

For the first time it is now possible to get a comprehensive overview of which alien species are present in Europe, their impacts and consequences for the environment and society. More than 11,000 alien species have been ...

Recommended for you

Bats and bugs do battle in the tropics

October 3, 2017

n the tropical rainforests of Panama, Dartmouth's Hannah ter Hofstede is witness to what Charles Darwin called a "struggle for existence." She studies a competition for survival that pits the cricket-like katydids rubbing ...

Clumps as temporary storage

October 3, 2017

Researchers at ETH have discovered that the formation of protein aggregates in yeast cells is reversible. This casts new light on human diseases that can be attributed to certain protein aggregates.

Algorithm explains how ants create and repair trail networks

October 3, 2017

Imagine you're a member of the Cephalotes goniodontus species, an arboreal ant with a Darth Vader-like head that has inspired humans to call you "turtle ants." You're moving along a branch of the tangled tree canopy in Jalisco, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.