NASA finds newly formed tropical storm lan over open waters

October 16, 2017
On Oct. 16 at 12 a.m. EDT (0400 UTC) the NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP provided a visible image of the storm. The image showed the bulk of clouds were on the eastern side of the storm. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible picture of newly formed Tropical Storm Lan in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean.

Tropical Storm Lan developed on Oct. 15 and has been moving to the west-northwest over open ocean.

On Oct. 16 at 12 a.m. EDT (0400 UTC) the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a of the storm. The image showed the bulk of clouds were on the eastern and southeastern sides of the storm indicating the storm was being affected by .

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) Tropical storm Lan was centered near 10.8 degrees north latitude and 133.1 degrees east longitude, about 214 nautical miles north-northwest of Koror, Palau. It was moving to the west 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph) and had maximum sustained winds near 35 knots (40 mph/62 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that Lan is intensifying and is expected to become a typhoon over the open waters of the western Pacific.

