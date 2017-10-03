October 3, 2017

Microsoft touts VR headsets that pair with Windows 10

Microsoft is touting virtual reality headsets made by other companies in hopes of establishing personal computers running on its Windows 10 operating system as the best way for people to experience artificial worlds.

The devices unveiled Tuesday include a Samsung headset called the HMD Odyssey. The $500 headset requires a connection to a PC running on a Windows 10 update being released Oct. 17. That's unlike Samsung's less expensive Gear VR headset, which is designed to run on smartphones powered by Google's Android operating system.

PC makers Dell, HP, Acer and Lenovo also will be making VR headsets designed to work with Windows 10 machines.

Microsoft also disclosed an acquisition of a startup called AltspaceVR to develop technology for holding business meetings in VR.

Windows 10 update set for October release
