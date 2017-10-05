October 5, 2017

Lake mixing – the might of the microorganism

by Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology

Lake mixing – the might of the microorganism
Collection of water samples from Lake Cadagno (canton of Ticino, 1920 m asl). Credit: Eawag, Helmut Bürgmann

Can microorganisms cause lake water to be mixed? The answer given by previous studies is no, since the movement of small, slow-swimming bacteria is not sufficient to disturb the stratification of lake water induced by differences in, for example, temperature or salinity.

A new study now shows that microorganisms can indeed cause the mixing of relatively thick layers, not directly – by propulsion – but indirectly: if large numbers of which are denser than water accumulate locally, the density of the water is increased and the heavier water sinks, carrying the organisms with it. This leads to the mixing of water masses, with chemical and physical exchanges. Active upward swimming is required to maintain this mixing process, which the researchers call "bioconvection."

The international research group led by Eawag demonstrated the occurrence of bioconvection, for the first time, not only in laboratory experiments, but in Lake Cadagno (canton of Ticino). Here, bacteria of the species Chromatium okenii are capable of mixing water layers with a thickness of up to 2 metres. The bacteria are found particularly in anoxic waters, forming a thick at a depth of around 12 metres in Lake Cadagno. In this layer, using automated methods developed for microbiological water monitoring, the scientists observed over ten thousand of the flagellate organisms per millilitre (i.e. more than ten billion per cubic meter).

The swim upwards towards the light, but only as far as the interface between oxic and anoxic waters. The bacterial cells accumulating below this boundary increase the density of the water by a few per mille. This is sufficient to cause the heavier water to sink, initiating the mixing process (see graphics). As a result, during the summer months, parameters such as temperature or salinity at a depth of around 11–13 metres are found to be homogeneous, rather than steadily decreasing or increasing with depth as expected.

For first author Tobias Sommer, an environmental scientist, the results of the study are intriguing: "As well as the species we investigated, many other are capable of driving bioconvection. So this phenomenon – previously underrated – is presumably common and relevant to and ocean ecology, for example in the case of algal blooms."

More information: T. Sommer et al. Bacteria-induced mixing in natural waters, Geophysical Research Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1002/2017GL074868

Journal information: Geophysical Research Letters

Provided by Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology

Citation: Lake mixing – the might of the microorganism (2017, October 5) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-lake-microorganism.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Methane oxidation fuelled by algal oxygen production
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)