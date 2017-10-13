October 13, 2017

Image: Dream Chaser at dawn

by NASA

Image: Dream Chaser at dawn
Credit: NASA/Ken Ulbrich

Dawn brings the sight of Dream Chaser, Sierra Nevada Corporation's reusable spacecraft, as it sits on the runway at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center (AFRC).

Dream Chaser is being prepared to deliver cargo to the International Space Station under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS2) contract beginning in 2019.

It is currently undergoing testing at Armstrong in preparation for its approach and landing flight later this year. The space shuttle underwent similar testing at the center in the 1970s.

Dream Chaser is different in that it is currently being designed to make automated pilotless flights to the station.

Provided by NASA

