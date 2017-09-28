Formation of coal almost turned our planet into a snowball

While burning coal today causes Earth to overheat, about 300 million years ago, the formation of coal brought the planet close to global glaciation. For the first time, scientists show the massive effect in a study to be published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
When trees in vast forests died during the Carboniferous and Permian periods, the carbon dioxide (CO2) they absorbed from the atmosphere while growing was buried; the plants' debris over time formed most of the coal that today is used as fossil fuel. Consequently, the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere dropped drastically and Earth cooled down to such a degree that it narrowly escaped what scientists call a "snowball state."
"It is quite an irony that forming the coal that today is a major factor for dangerous global warming once almost lead to global glaciation," says author Georg Feulner from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. "However, this illustrates the enormous dimension of the coal issue. The amount of CO2 stored in Earth's coal reserves was once big enough to push our climate out of balance. When released by burning the coal, the CO2 is again destabilizing the Earth system."
The study examines the sensitivity of the climate in a specific period of Earth's deep past by using a large ensemble of computer simulations. While some of the changes in temperature at that time can clearly be attributed to how our planet's axis was tilted and the way it circled the sun, the study reveals the substantial influence of CO2 concentrations. Estimates based on ancient soils and fossil leaves show that they fluctuated widely and at some point sank to about 100 parts CO2 per million parts of all gases in the atmosphere, and possibly even lower. The model simulations now reveal that global glaciation occurs below 40 parts per million.
Today, CO2 levels in the atmosphere have reached more than 400 parts per million. Carbon dioxide acts as a greenhouse gas. The sun warms Earth's surface, but most of the heat radiated by the surface escapes into space; CO2 and other greenhouse gases hinder part of this heat from escaping, hence warming the planet.
"We should definitely keep CO2 levels in the atmosphere below 450 parts per million to keep our climate stable, and ideally much lower than that. Raising the amount of greenhouse gases beyond that limit means pushing ourselves out of the safe operating space of Earth," says Feulner. "Earth's past teaches us that periods of rapid warming were often associated with mass extinction events. This shows that a stable climate is something to appreciate and protect."
Formation of most of our coal brought Earth close to global glaciation, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2017).
www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1712062114
It starts when the plants consume all of the available co2 creating a cooling that kills them. Biological production of co2 ceases and all biomass is converted into fossil fuels during the ensuing ice age.
Then, internal sources of co2 such as volcanoes and gas vents continue to pump co2 into the atmosphere but with no plant life to absorb the co2 it accumulates in the atmosphere until the ice melts and plant life can again absorb it and continue the cycle.
At least that is a cycle the requires no tipping points.
No, there are very serious omissions in the reporting above. Let's review all of them.
Conventional theory holds that coal deposits were largely formed 300 million years ago. Since the halflife of C14 is 5,730 years, any C14 that was present in the coal at the time of formation should have long since decayed to stable daughter products. But coal seams commonly exhibit C14 dates. In the rush to explain this away, researchers have pointed to how easy it is to contaminate the dates.
(cont'd)
http://citeseerx....type=pdf
Radiocarbon, Vol 31, No 2, 1989, p117-120
Problems Associated with the Use of Coal as a Source of C14-free Background Material
David C Lowe
National Center for Atmospheric Research, Boulder, Colorado 80307
"... There are many other unpublished accounts by C14 laboratories in which the use of coal as a background test material has been investigated. In many cases, the samples were found to contain C14, and further studies were discontinued. The AMS and gas counting facilities, DSIR, in Lower Hutt, New Zealand, eg, have observed apparent ages for coal specimens ranging from 25-40 kyr, and the NSF Accelerator Facility at Tucson, Arizona has determined ages of anthracite samples ranging from 30-40 kyr (AJT Jull, pers commun, 1988) ..."
(cont'd)
"Because coal is formed over geological time scales at depths providing excellent shielding from cosmic rays, its C14 content should be insignificant in comparison to the 14C introduced by even the most careful sample preparation techniques used in C14 dating laboratories. How is it then, that a material, which should show a C14 age indistinguishable from that produced by a combination of machine background and contamination during careful sample preparation, routinely produces a finite C14 age?"
http://citeseerx....type=pdf
"I would like to suggest a simple explanation for the finite 14C ages observed for many coal specimens, namely microbial and fungal action in coal substrates.
The action of various kinds of fungi and microbes in coal has been well documented (Paca & Gregr, 1977; Cohen & Aronson, 1987; Greenwell, 1987) ..."
(cont'd)
"... Cohen and Gabrielle (1982) first reported that the fungi Polyporus versicolor and Poria montiola could degrade lignite. The fungus Polyporus versicolor, which is the common species involved in the rotting of wood, incorporates atmospheric CO2 during its growth and thereby introduces C14 into the coal substrate. Once the coal specimen is contaminated, fungi and microorganisms may be killed by conventional methods such as autoclaving, but the fungal hyphae and waste products, which contain C14 derived from atmospheric CO2, will be almost impossible to remove by standard chemical washing procedures. Assuming that a sample of coal contains no C14, microbial action only has to result in the deposition of ca 0.1% by weight of modern carbon in the coal to produce an apparent age of 45 kyr for the specimen."
(cont'd)
Primordial Star by Dwardu Cardona, pp 42-46
"The belief that coal is formed from the carbonized remains of plants, including trees, is well known. The accepted theory states that coal-forming plants had once thrived in swampy areas. However, at present, when plants growing in swamps succumb, they usually decompose. On the other hand, that the plants which supposedly went into forming coal did not decompose is claimed to be evidenced by the imprints they left in the resulting coal. Images of ferns and the leaves of a multitude of different trees still etched in coal are so perfectly preserved that they can be readily identified for what they are. It has therefore been surmised that before these fallen denizens of the forests had time to decompose, they were covered by the waters of the swamps in which they had thrived ..."
(cont'd)
"... But then we find deposits of sand above coal seams which indicate a sedimentary layer that had somehow covered the coal-forming remains. And because other coal seams are found on top of this sandy deposit, it has been reasoned that the sand acted as the soil on which a new forest grew and thrived before it, too, suffered the same fate as the previous one.
Marine fossils are often found embedded in the layers between coal seams [1]. An incursion of the sea is then blamed for these deposits but, because coal was then again formed on top of them, the sea must again have retreated. The problem here is that in certain areas as much as 400 coal seams have been found interspersed between other layers of sedimentation. This, then, would mean that the sea must have inundated the land and again retreated that many times. And each time, of course, a forest would have to have grown in the very same area."
(cont'd)
"Another problem is that many of the plants recognizable from their imprints in coal do not presently grow in swamps but on dry ground. This then led to a new theory according to which such trees, once fallen, would have been carted away by overflowing rivers. This could explain why, in some areas, tree trunks have been found embedded in coal seams in an upright position with their roots uppermost. It does not, however, explain why other trunks have also been found upright in their original growing position with their roots still in the ground, unrotted and uncarbonized. In both cases, one is left to wonder why these trunks were not themselves turned into coal.
Yet another objection focuses on the fact that some of these individual coal seams are as much as fifty or more feet thick. This would then have required the compression of a plant matter the original thickness of which would have measured thousands of feet ..."
(cont'd)
"... And this, according to the number of separate coal seams, would have had to repeat itself at least a hundred times -- all of which begins to stretch one's credibility ...
[E]arlier opinion often stressed that, if anything, the forests which produced the coal could definitely not have burned up [2]. The carbonization of coal deposits is usually attributed to the fact that plants already contain carbon. A carbon content, however, is not the same as carbonization. But if coal is derived from the burned remains of plant life, the carbonization of coal is readily explained. This is lent credibility by the fact that various forests covering thousands of acreage, and calculated to be something like 70,000 years old, have been discovered buried in the peat of the British Fenlands, including Scotland and Ireland ..."
(cont'd)
"... While these trees are not burned, neither have they turned to coal. However, to be clear on this, as Wilfred Francis was later to point out, the carbonization of burned trees could only have occurred if the burning had been checked by flooding before the total destruction of the forests [3]."
[1] See here especially HG Coffin, "Evidence for the Marine Deposition of Coal," SIS Review IV:2/3 (Winter 1979/80), pp 68-69.
[2] See here, for isntance, G McCready Price, The New Geology (Mountain View, California, 1923), p 465.
[3] W Francis, Coal: Its Formation and Composition (London, 1961), p 625.
https://earth.nul...3,38.788
Assume @MR166 is correct and there was a cooling prior to a coal layer's creation, then the cooling would be the suspect in the plant's die-off. Globally that would imply a rapid cooling like that caused from Volcanoes. Or super volcanoes that last for 1000s of years in an eruption.
You're inventing apologies for the researchers and journalists involved with this story.
The larger problems are (1) the observations suggest one or more catastrophic events (which is generally assumed to not be the case); and (2) this recent research makes no effort to inform the readers of any of these observations which appear to point to catastrophe, nor any of this extensive discussion which has apparently already occurred.
You seem to not understand, DS. Numerous tests have shown that coal commonly dates to within 50k years, regardless of what the textbooks WANT to say about it. Many of these tests were not even published because, as is the custom, the "incorrect" dates were assumed to indicate contamination.
Robert L. Hall, Journal of Scientific Exploration, 15(3), 396
"There is much misinformation presently circulating among those who refuse to look at the evidence themselves, and the history of science is full of cases of refusal to face and deal with anomalies -- and of major advances in knowledge when the anomaly is finally acknowledged and confronted."
The paper posted above, for starters ...
PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF COAL AS A SOURCE OF 14C-FREE BACKGROUND MATERIAL
[RADIOCARBON, VOL 31, NO 2, 1989, P 117-120]
DAVID C LOWE
National Center for Atmospheric Research, Boulder, Colorado 80307
http://citeseerx....type=pdf
It's not the greatest that you have to ask about this. Your confidence seems to commonly precede your knowledge.
Climate systems are complex, and you cannot deduce their behavior by reason alone, as if it were some philosophical problem. Understanding complex systems requires Science, not simply argument.
