October 8, 2017

Facebook begins 'human review' of potentially sensitive ads

by The Associated Press

Facebook

Facebook says it will begin manually reviewing advertisements that target certain groups and address politics, religion, ethnicity and social issues.

The company has informed some advertisers about the new "human review" requirement, warning them that it might cause delays before their ads can appear on the social media platform.

Facebook has had to apologize amid recent revelations of rampant abuse of its automated advertising process to broadcast or promote divisive and hateful messages, such as ads aimed at people who've expressed anti-Semitic views. The company is also under increasing congressional scrutiny after revealing that ads linked to a Russian internet agency were seen by an estimated 10 million people before and after the 2016 election.

Axios first reported on the written notice to advertisers. Facebook confirmed it Saturday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Facebook begins 'human review' of potentially sensitive ads (2017, October 8) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-facebook-human-potentially-sensitive-ads.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Facebook let advertisers place ads to reach 'Jew haters'
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

1 hour ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

15 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)