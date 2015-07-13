US dollar lures investors at the expense of the euro

October 24, 2017
US dollar lures investors at the expense of the euro
A worldwide shift in the appetite for currency since the 2008 global financial crisis appears to have hurt the Eurozone and helped the United States, according to new research from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Credit: University of Chicago Booth School of Business

A worldwide shift in the appetite for currency since the 2008 global financial crisis appears to have hurt the Eurozone and helped the United States, according to new research from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

In the working paper, "International Currencies and Capital Allocation," Chicago Booth Professor of Economics Brent Neiman, Harvard University's Matteo Maggiori and Columbia University's Jesse Schreger find that the structure of global portfolios is driven, at both the macro and micro level, by an often neglected aspect: the of denomination of the assets. If a is denominated in the currency of a particular country, then investors based in that country tend to own the vast majority of the bond. But they also find that the U.S. dollar and the euro have been exceptions to the pattern.

Further, the researchers uncover a large and pervasive shift, starting around the 2008 financial crisis, in which cross-border portfolio holdings moved sharply away from euro-denominated bonds and toward dollar-denominated bonds.

The researchers shed this new light on the cross-border use of currency by analyzing more than $27 trillion of global securities portfolios.

"Since the 2008 global financial collapse and the subsequent crisis in the Eurozone countries, the euro has been sinking and the U.S. dollar has been soaring in terms of their use to denominate corporate bonds, particularly those held by international investors," said Neiman. "We hope to examine in future work what exactly caused this shift, but uncertainty about Eurozone policy and stability likely played a critical role."

From the early to mid-2000s, dollar-denominated corporate bonds accounted for roughly half of the total cross-border holdings in their data, while euro-denominated corporate bonds accounted for more than 30 percent of these positions. This picture remained remarkably stable, until the start of the , when the researchers observed a striking shift away from the euro toward the dollar.

By 2016, the dollar's share of these cross-border positions was more than triple that of the .

Countries benefit by having their currency used around the world. Today, U.S. firms, for example, are equally able to access foreign and domestic capital due to a global willingness to hold dollar-denominated assets. Other countries, including those in the Eurozone, have more difficulty placing local-currency debt into foreign portfolios.

The findings have implications for central banking policy decisions at the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Explore further: Research finds Australian dollar not safe haven in European Crisis

Related Stories

3 Questions: David Singer on the Greek Euro-tragedy

June 22, 2011

The economic and fiscal woes of Greece remain at the center of European politics. In recent months, a variety of economists and commentators have asked if Greece should consider the unprecedented move of leaving the European ...

JPMorgan open to digital money if regulated

October 12, 2017

JPMorgan Chase is "very open minded" on the future potential use of digital currencies if they are properly regulated, the bank's chief financial officer said Thursday.

Dutch family sells everything to bet on bitcoins

October 19, 2017

A Dutch family has sold virtually all they own, including a business, their home, two cars and a motorbike and invested the takings in bitcoin just as the virtual currency is soaring to new heights.

Explained: Currency wars

November 15, 2010

This month’s G-20 meeting of industrialized countries was rife with talk of potential "currency wars," in which states try to devalue their currencies to help their economies. While a central tension is the United States’ ...

Recommended for you

Passive solar windows heat up in cold weather

October 24, 2017

Researchers have developed a way to transform ordinary windows into solar-powered heaters that use the sun's energy to increase the window temperature by up to 8 K (nearly 15 °F) in cold weather. The researchers expect that ...

Scientists write 'traps' for light with tiny ink droplets

October 23, 2017

A microscopic 'pen' that is able to write structures small enough to trap and harness light using a commercially available printing technique could be used for sensing, biotechnology, lasers, and studying the interaction ...

When words, structured data are placed on single canvas

October 22, 2017

If "ugh" is your favorite word to describe entering, amending and correcting data on the rows and columns on spreadsheets you are not alone. Coda, a new name in the document business, feels it's time for a change. This is ...

Enhancing solar power with diatoms

October 20, 2017

Diatoms, a kind of algae that reproduces prodigiously, have been called "the jewels of the sea" for their ability to manipulate light. Now, researchers hope to harness that property to boost solar technology.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.