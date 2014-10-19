Czech zoo cheers birth of endangered eastern black rhino

October 25, 2017
Czech zoo cheers birth of endangered eastern black rhino
A newly born eastern black rhino runs in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. An eastern black rhinoceros born in a Czech zoo is a small but important step in efforts to save the subspecies of the black rhinoceros from extinction. There're only last few hundreds remaining in African reserves, where they must be protected from poachers. The calf born on Oct 2 in the Dvur Kralove zoo is in good shape. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Experts say an eastern black rhinoceros born in a Czech zoo is a small but important step in efforts to save the animals from extinction.

Only a few hundred remain in African reserves, where they must be protected from . Some 140 are in European zoos.

The rhino was born on Oct. 2 in the Dvur Kralove Zoo, which boasts the greatest number of the animals in Europe.

Curator Jan Zdarek says the calf has been in good shape and will stay with her mother, Etosha, for at least a couple of years.

After that, she might join four others from the zoo that were taken to their in Africa.

Zdarek says it is still not clear whether efforts to save the will be successful.

Czech zoo cheers birth of endangered eastern black rhino
A newly born eastern black rhino eats a pumpkin in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. An eastern black rhinoceros born in a Czech zoo is a small but important step in efforts to save the subspecies of the black rhinoceros from extinction. There are only last few hundreds remaining in African reserves, where they must be protected from poachers. The calf born on Oct 2 in the Dvur Kralove zoo is in good shape. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Czech zoo cheers birth of endangered eastern black rhino
A newly born eastern black rhino stands next to its mother Etosha in their enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. An eastern black rhinoceros born in a Czech zoo is a small but important step in efforts to save the subspecies of the black rhinoceros from extinction. There're only last few hundreds remaining in African reserves, where they must be protected from poachers. The calf born on Oct 2 in the Dvur Kralove zoo is in good shape. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Explore further: Rare white rhino dies in Kenya, pushing breed close to extinction

Related Stories

Black rhino to return to Chad after South Africa deal

October 9, 2017

South Africa and Chad on Sunday signed an agreement that will see the re-introduction next year of critically endangered black rhino to the central African country, decades after it was last seen there.

Baby rhino gallops into public view at Singapore Zoo

October 12, 2017

A baby white rhino has made his first foray into the spotlight, galloping into a public enclosure at Singapore Zoo after being given a name—Oban, which means "King" in the African Yoruba language.

Recommended for you

Scavenging to survive below the seafloor

October 25, 2017

Microorganisms living in the sediments buried below the seafloor obtain their nutrients by using secreted enzymes to degrade adsorbed detritus. A new study shows that in order to survive for long time scales, microorganisms ...

New genes on "deteriorating" Y chromosome

October 25, 2017

The Y chromosome, which is found only in males, is difficult to decode even with the latest sequencing technologies. Among evolutionary biologists, the question as to which genes lie on the male sex chromosome and where they ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.