Comcast beats 3Q profit forecasts

Comcast is reporting third-quarter net income of $2.65 billion, easily topping Wall Street expectations.

The Philadelphia company's per-share earnings came to 55 cents, or 52 cents when one-time benefits and charges are stripped away. That's 6 cents better than industry analysts had forecast, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The cable provider's revenue of $20.98 billion was short of Wall Street forecasts $21.11 billion, and shares edged lower before the opening bell Thursday.

