October 26, 2017

Comcast beats 3Q profit forecasts

This Wednesday, March 29, 2017, photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Comcast Corp. reports financial results Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Comcast is reporting third-quarter net income of $2.65 billion, easily topping Wall Street expectations.

The Philadelphia company's per-share earnings came to 55 cents, or 52 cents when one-time benefits and charges are stripped away. That's 6 cents better than had forecast, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The cable provider's revenue of $20.98 billion was short of Wall Street forecasts $21.11 billion, and shares edged lower before the opening bell Thursday.

In this Monday, March 27, 2017, photo, a Comcast worker performs work in Pittsburgh. More people are cutting their cable all of a sudden. It's partly because of the hurricanes in Texas and Florida, a temporary bump in the road. But it's also because of competition from new online players. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

