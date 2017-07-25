Venus' mysterious night side revealed

Scientists have used ESA's Venus Express to characterise the wind and upper cloud patterns on the night side of Venus for the first time–with surprising results.
The study shows that the atmosphere on Venus' night side behaves very differently to that on the side of the planet facing the Sun (the 'dayside'), exhibiting unexpected and previously-unseen cloud types, morphologies, and dynamics - some of which appear to be connected to features on the planet's surface.
"This is the first time we've been able to characterise how the atmosphere circulates on the night side of Venus on a global scale," says Javier Peralta of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Japan, and lead author of the new study published in the journal Nature Astronomy. "While the atmospheric circulation on the planet's dayside has been extensively explored, there was still much to discover about the night side. We found that the cloud patterns there are different to those on the dayside, and influenced by Venus' topography."
Venus' atmosphere is dominated by strong winds that whirl around the planet far faster than Venus itself rotates. This phenomenon, known as 'super-rotation', sees Venusian winds rotating up to 60 times faster than the planet below, pushing and dragging along clouds within the atmosphere as they go. These clouds travel fastest at the upper cloud level, some 65 to 72 km above the surface.
"We've spent decades studying these super-rotating winds by tracking how the upper clouds move on Venus' dayside–these are clearly visible in images acquired in ultraviolet light," explains Peralta. "However, our models of Venus remain unable to reproduce this super-rotation, which clearly indicates that we might be missing some pieces of this puzzle.
"We focused on the night side because it had been poorly explored; we can see the upper clouds on the planet's night side via their thermal emission, but it's been difficult to observe them properly because the contrast in our infrared images was too low to pick up enough detail."
The team used the Visible and Infrared Thermal Imaging Spectrometer (VIRTIS) on ESA's Venus Express spacecraft to observe the clouds in the infrared. "VIRTIS enabled us to see these clouds properly for the first time, allowing us to explore what previous teams could not–and we discovered unexpected and surprising results," adds Peralta.
Rather than capturing single images, VIRTIS gathered a 'cube' of hundreds of images of Venus acquired simultaneously at different wavelengths. This allowed the team to combine numerous images to improve the visibility of the clouds, and see them at unprecedented quality. The VIRTIS images thus reveal phenomena on Venus' night side that have never before been seen on the dayside.
The best models for how Venus' atmosphere behaves and circulates, known as Global Circulation Models (GCMs), predict super-rotation to occur in much the same way on Venus' night side as on its dayside. However, this research by Peralta and his colleagues contradicts these models.
Instead, the super-rotation seems to be more irregular and chaotic on the night side.
Night side upper clouds form different shapes and morphologies than those found elsewhere–large, wavy, patchy, irregular, and filament-like patterns, many of which are unseen in dayside images–and are dominated by unmoving phenomena known as stationary waves.
The 3-D properties of these stationary waves were also obtained by combining VIRTIS data with radio-science data from the Venus Radio Science experiment, or VeRa, also on Venus Express.
A link between atmospheric motion and topography has been spied on Venus before, although on the dayside; in a study from last year, researchers found weather patterns and rising waves on the dayside of Venus to be directly connected to topographic features on the surface.
"It was an exciting moment when we realised that some of the cloud features in the VIRTIS images didn't move along with the atmosphere," says Peralta. "We had a long debate about whether the results were real–until we realised that another team, led by co-author Dr. Kouyama, had also independently discovered stationary clouds on the night side using NASA's Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF) in Hawaii! Our findings were confirmed when JAXA's Akatsuki spacecraft was inserted into orbit around Venus and immediately spotted the biggest stationary wave ever observed in the Solar System on Venus' dayside."
This finding raises challenges for existing models of stationary waves. Such waves were expected to be formed by surface winds interacting with obstacles such as surface elevations–a mountain, for example. However, previous Russian missions involving landers have measured surface winds on Venus that may be too weak for this to be true.
Additionally, the planet's southern hemisphere (where VIRTIS observed) is generally quite low in elevation, and–more mysteriously–stationary waves appear to be missing in Venus' intermediate and lower cloud levels (up to roughly 50 km above the surface).
"We expected to find these waves in the lower levels because we see them in the upper levels, and we thought that they rose up through the cloud from the surface," says co-author Ricardo Hueso of University of the Basque Country in Bilbao, Spain. "It's an unexpected result for sure, and we'll all need to revisit our models of Venus to explore its meaning."
The effect of topography on atmospheric circulation remains unclear among climate modellers; many models show that the inclusion or omission of surface topography makes a difference to the resulting behaviour seen in Venus' atmosphere, but do not show persistent weather patterns linked to topography.
"This study challenges our current understanding of climate modelling and, specifically, the super-rotation, which is a key phenomenon seen at Venus," says Håkan Svedhem, ESA Project Scientist for Venus Express. "Additionally, it demonstrates the power of combining data from multiple different sources–in this case, remote sensing and radio-science data from Venus Express' VIRTIS and VeRa, complemented by ground-based observations from IRTF's SpeX. This is a significant result for VIRTIS and for Venus Express, and is very important for our knowledge of Venus as a whole."
Explore further: Venus's turbulent atmosphere
More information: Tetsuya Fukuhara et al. Large stationary gravity wave in the atmosphere of Venus, Nature Geoscience (2017). DOI: 10.1038/ngeo2873
J. Peralta et al. Stationary waves and slowly moving features in the night upper clouds of Venus, Nature Astronomy (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-017-0187
Chris_Reeve
"The mystery of Venus' internal heat", Nov. 13 1980 issue of New Scientist
"Two years' surveillance by the Pioneer Venus Orbiter seems to show that Venus is radiating away more energy than it receives from the Sun. If this surprising result is confirmed, it means that the planet itself is producing far more heat than the Earth does.
F.W. Taylor, of the Clarendon Laboratory at Oxford, presented these measurements at the Royal Society meeting last week. Venus's surface temperature is higher than any other in the solar system, at 480 C. The generally accepted theory is that sunlight is absorbed at Venus's surface, and re-radiated as infrared. The latter is absorbed in the atmosphere, which thus acts as a blanket keeping the planet hot. It is similar to the way a greenhouse keeps warm ..."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"Pioneer has shown that there is enough carbon dioxide (and the tiny proportion of water vapour) needed to make the greenhouse effect work -- just. If this is the whole story, the total amount of radiation emitted back into space, after its journey up through the atmospheric blanket, must be exactly equal to that absorbed from sunlight (otherwise the surface temperature would be continuously changing).
But Taylor found that Venus radiates 15 per cent more energy than it receives. To keep the surface temperature constant, Venus must be producing this extra heat from within.
All the inner planets, including the Earth, produce internal heat from radioactive elements in their rocks ..."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"But Taylor's observations of Venus would mean that the planet is producing almost 10,000 times more heat than the Earth -- and it is inconceivable, according to present theories of planetary formation, that Venus should have thousands of times more of the radioactive elements than the Earth does. At last week's meeting, Taylor's suggestion met with scepticism -- not to say sheer disbelief -- from other planetary scientists.
Taylor himself has no explanation for his result. He simply points out that the discrepancy seemed at first to be simply experimental error -- but with more precise measurement it refused to go away. More measurements are needed before astronomers accept the result, and most planetary scientists are obviously expecting -- and hoping -- that the embarrassing extra heat will disappear on further investigation."
cantdrive85
Clearly, something "dark" needs to be invented.
Ah ha, a clue to be ignored by the plasma ignoramuses.
This includes the Earth as well, and is precisely the reason skepticism for AGW is valid. The plasma ignoramuses are blind to real plasma physics in favor for their fanciful mathematical based guesses about plasmas.
Chris_Reeve
"... In 1939, Velikovsky brought his family to New York City, planning to spend the summer engaged in research at Columbia University's library. He was compiling a psycho-historical text to outline the many intriguing parallels he had uncovered between the Greek literary character Oedipus and the Egyptian Pharaoh Akhnaton.
This research, however, was soon sidelined when Velikovsky uncovered an Egyptian papyrus called 'The Admonitions of Ipuwer,' a text that seemed to provide historical confirmation for biblical accounts of the 10 plagues in Egypt at the time of Moses. Intrigued that the biblical account might possibly have foundation in actual historic events, Velikovsky began to seek out other ancient references that might serve to uphold that point of view ..."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"Using the techniques of a comparative mythologist, Velikovsky began a comprehensive review of ancient texts from around the world dating from that same time period, and produced a body of supporting evidence that was more substantial than he at first imagined.
The ancient texts presented what he saw as a kind of universality of theme relating to reports of global calamity -- descriptions of,
- fire raining from the sky
- violent earthquakes
- volcanoes erupting
- displacement of great bodies of water,
... and similar disasters of seeming mythic proportion.
At the same time he also began a search for references that might point to some real-world agent capable of inflicting the kinds of misfortunes described in the Book of Exodus. He eventually settled on the theoretic close approach of a comet to the Earth as the type of natural event that most closely fits the profile of destructive consequences described in the texts."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"This tentative conclusion was upheld in his mind by many explicit ancient references to a fearful wandering comet associated with great calamity.
References to this comet were given by different cultures under various names such as Seth and Typhon. Velikovsky also found himself confused to learn that in some cultures, the names that had been initially assigned to this fearful comet also came later to be associated with the planet Venus.
Meanwhile, Velikovsky became aware of the sudden rise at about that same historical period of what seemed to be a global obsession with tracking the motions of Venus.
Many different cultures began to keep careful written counts of the number of days between the risings and settings of Venus. Tracking Venus is the likely motive that is cited by some historians as having inspired the Oracle Bone texts -- the earliest form of written record known to exist in China."