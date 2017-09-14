September 14, 2017

UPS adds three all-electric delivery trucks to its fleet

UPS is introducing all-electric delivery trucks to its U.S. fleet.

Daimler Trucks said Thursday that United Parcel Service Inc. is its first U.S. customer for the Fuso eCanter light-duty truck. UPS said it will use three of the trucks at various locations.

The Fuso eCanter can drive 62 miles on a charge. Daimler says the truck will save UPS $1,000 for every 6,000 miles it travels compared to a conventional diesel truck.

Daimler also is providing eight Fuso eCanters to four New York nonprofit groups, including Habitat for Humanity.

Mitsubishi Fuso—which is part of Daimler Trucks—will make the eCanter for the U.S. market in Portugal.

Daimler plans to make 500 eCanter trucks over the next two years, with larger scale production beginning in 2019.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: UPS adds three all-electric delivery trucks to its fleet (2017, September 14) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-ups-all-electric-delivery-trucks-fleet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Daimler tests self-driving truck on German highway
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (1)