New tools sift cancer sequences for microsatellite mutations

September 12, 2017 by Tom Ulrich
Credit: Susanna M. Hamilton

Two new computational tools, MSMuTect and MSMutSig, could help reveal how often mutations in common DNA features called microsatellites appear in, and contribute to, cancer.

Microsatellites—long stretches of short DNA repeats, such as TCGTCGTCG or ACACAC over and over—are common throughout the genome, both within and outside of genes. Researchers have linked inherited insertion and deletion mutations (also called "indels") in microsatellites to more than 40 inherited diseases, and clinical labs routinely test for spontaneous or acquired (a.k.a. somatic) indels in certain kinds of cancer. However, technical challenges have stymied efforts to use genome sequencing to systematically catalog cancer-relevant somatic indel mutations.

In Nature Biotechnology, a team of researchers led by Yosef Maruvka and Gad Getz of the Broad Institute's Cancer Genome Computational Analysis group and Massachusetts General Hospital's Center for Cancer Research and Department of Pathology reveal two computational tools for detecting microsatellite indels in sequencing data from tumor cells. Dubbed MSMuTect and MSMutSig, the tools use statistical approaches to respectively a) identify microsatellite indels, and b) highlight genes harboring more of them than would be expected by chance.

Maruvka, Getz, and their collaborators tested the tools using whole exome sequence data from 6,747 tumors—representing 20 kinds of cancer—and matched normal tissues analyzed by The Cancer Genome Atlas. The two tools revealed more than 1,000 previously undescribed somatic microsatellite indels, as well as potential cancer-promoting indel "hotspots" within seven genes, including three not previously thought of as cancer drivers.

In addition, the team found that with MSMuTect they could correctly classify tumors based on their level of microsatellite instability (that is, a tumor's predisposition to developing microsatellite indels)—a feature of potential clinical importance.

MSMutTect and MSMutSig add to a large and still-growing sequence analysis toolkit developed by Getz and his colleagues for detecting and describing and other variations in sequence data, including the original MutSig and MuTect (for characterizing point ), MutSigCV (which incorporates gene expression and other data to increase MutSig's accuracy), ABSOLUTE (for measuring a tumor sample's purity and looking for evidence of abnormal numbers of chromosomes), and GISTIC (for hunting down genomic regions with significant copy number alterations).

Explore further: DNA structures called microsatellites play a greater role in cancer than previously thought

More information: Yosef E Maruvka et al. Analysis of somatic microsatellite indels identifies driver events in human tumors, Nature Biotechnology (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nbt.3966

Related Stories

Team uncovers hard-to-detect cancer mutations

December 14, 2015

New research shows that current approaches to genome analysis systematically miss detecting a certain type of complex mutation in cancer patients' tumors. Further, a significant percentage of these complex mutations are found ...

Discovery of genetic mutation may boost cancer therapies

February 24, 2017

A newly discovered type of genetic mutation that occurs frequently in cancer cells may provide clues about the disease's origins and offer new therapeutic targets, according to research from Weill Cornell Medicine and the ...

New cancer type with PIK3CA mutations

August 16, 2016

A newly defined type of colorectal and endometrial cancer involves at least two somatic mutations in the mismatch repair genes (MMR): MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, PMS2. This double somatic MMR cancer has no germline mutations in the ...

