New theory on origin of the asteroid belt

September 14, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
The asteroid belt may be have started out empty and was populated by objects from across the Solar System. Credit: Sean Raymond, planetplanet.net

(Phys.org)—A pair of researchers with Université de Bordeaux has proposed a new theory to explain the origin of the asteroid belt. In their paper published in Science Advances, Sean Raymond and Andre Izidoro describe their theory and what they found when trying to model it.

The (sometimes referred to as the main asteroid belt) orbits between Mars and Jupiter. It consists of asteroids and minor forming a disk around the sun. It also serves as a sort of dividing line between the inner rocky planets and outer . Current theory suggests that the asteroid belt was once much more heavily populated, but the gravitational pull of Jupiter flung approximately 99 percent of its former material to other parts of the solar system or beyond. Astronomers also assumed that Jupiter's gravity prevented the material in the belt from coalescing into larger planets. In this new effort, the researchers propose a completely different explanation of the asteroid belt's origin—suggesting that the belt started out as an empty space and was subsequently filled by material flung from the inner and .

The researchers note that asteroids closer to the rocky planets (called S-type asteroids) tend to contain silicate, similar to the inner planets. By contrast, asteroids in the belt closer to the gas giants (called C-type asteroids) tend to contain more carbon, making them more like the gas giants. This, the researchers note, suggests that the asteroids actually came from the planets as they were forming—excess material was essentially kicked away into the asteroid belt, where it remains today.

To test their theory, the researchers created a model mimicking the early solar system, during which the belt starts out as empty. Running the model forward, they report, showed that it was possible that material from the other planets could have made its way to the belt, resulting in the disk observed today. They plan to continue their research to see if they can find more evidence for their theory, or for the conventional view.

More information: Sean N. Raymond et al. The empty primordial asteroid belt, Science Advances (2017). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1701138

Abstract
The asteroid belt contains less than a thousandth of Earth's mass and is radially segregated, with S-types dominating the inner belt and C-types the outer belt. It is generally assumed that the belt formed with far more mass and was later strongly depleted. We show that the present-day asteroid belt is consistent with having formed empty, without any planetesimals between Mars and Jupiter's present-day orbits. This is consistent with models in which drifting dust is concentrated into an isolated annulus of terrestrial planetesimals. Gravitational scattering during terrestrial planet formation causes radial spreading, transporting planetesimals from inside 1 to 1.5 astronomical units out to the belt. Several times the total current mass in S-types is implanted, with a preference for the inner main belt. C-types are implanted from the outside, as the giant planets' gas accretion destabilizes nearby planetesimals and injects a fraction into the asteroid belt, preferentially in the outer main belt. These implantation mechanisms are simple by-products of terrestrial and giant planet formation. The asteroid belt may thus represent a repository for planetary leftovers that accreted across the solar system but not in the belt itself.

New theory on origin of the asteroid belt

Chris_Reeve
2 / 5 (8) 11 hours ago
Article: "To test their theory, the researchers created a model mimicking the early solar system, during which the asteroid belt starts out as empty."

But, we see places like Valles Marineris, where there is an immense amount of missing matter.

https://en.wikipe..._of_Mars

"like Earth, Mars is a differentiated planet, meaning that it has a central core made up of metallic iron and nickel surrounded by a less dense, silicate mantle and crust."

The situation of the belt's formation is fundamentally historical, which means it's not well suited for modeling. And although it may impress their peers, their model is fundamentally conjectural ...

http://www.nature...-1.15480

"The discovery of thousands of star systems wildly different from our own has demolished ideas about how planets form."

What matters is their observation, not their suggestion for a cause.
Shootist
3.4 / 5 (5) 6 hours ago
But, we see places like Valles Marineris, where there is an immense amount of missing matter.


LOLOL

Regolith that was probably eroded out during the Tharsis uplift, by both lava and water, that obviously flowed east and north filling the 2000 km diameter Chryse Basin and an unnamed 1100 km diameter basin NE of Argyre and south of Aurorae Chaos, continuing its way north into Acidalia Planitia (aka, the putative Borealis Basin).
Maggnus
3.7 / 5 (3) 5 hours ago
But, we see places like Valles Marineris, where there is an immense amount of missing matter.
What the hell are you on about here Acolyte? Have you heard of "erosion"? https://en.wikipe.../Erosion Nothing is missing Acolyte.
What matters is their observation, not their suggestion for a cause.
Wow. Ok, Acolyte, given that magnetic reconnection is observed, then you agree it is real. So where does that leave your Cult? Don't they demand that magnetic reconnection cannot be? Or is this another example of you choosing when you close your eyes?
Maggnus
3.7 / 5 (3) 5 hours ago
Before someone else points it out, BTW, erosion is not the only force in play when it comes to the Valles. It is likely that a big part of the crustal deformation is related to the formation of the Tharsis bulge and the resulting rifting that likely arose during the formation this large crustal bulge.

No magical bolts from the blue required in any event.
baudrunner
3.3 / 5 (3) 3 hours ago
I still favor the worlds in collision theory, as it is much more plausible. The Vega solar system is similar to ours in that it also has an asteroid belt. It also appears to have a planet with a very unusual 2,000+ year orbit, which would lend credence to the collision theory. The jury is currently still out on the existence of Planet X.
Chris_Reeve
2.3 / 5 (3) 3 hours ago
From Plato's Dialogues at https://books.goo...pg=PA367

"Phaethon, the son of Helios, having yoked the steeds in his father's chariot, because he was not able to drive them in the path of his father, burned up all that was upon the earth, and was himself destroyed by a thunderbolt. Now, this has the form of a myth, but really signifies a declination of the bodies moving around the earth and in the heavens, and a great conflagration of things upon the earth recurring at long intervals of time ...

All of these stories, and ten thousand others which are still more wonderful, have a common origin; many of them have been lost in the lapse of ages, or exist only as fragments; but the origin of them is what no one has told"
dfjohnsonphd
2.5 / 5 (2) 3 hours ago
I thought this was about the asteroid belt, not Mars. Anyway, there are quite a number of "experts" who believe the gas giants actually formed much closer to the sun than they are now, and slowly migrated out to their present positions. This might contradict the above postulate of the belts formation. It all depends on when it formed.

Someone mentioned differentiation. I think there are some iron-nickel asteroids out there, and if that is true, the fracture of a small planet leading to the asteroid belt is not ruled out. Or, you must have such contributions from another fractured planet to get these. Maybe when earth was smacked by another body to form the moon this sent some of these metallic asteroids out to the belt. Still, hard to believe they would all wind up in a localized ring within the ecliptic if they came randomly from all the other planets. That they form this localized "belt" still suggests a busted up planet orbiting that position in the plane.
Chris_Reeve
1 / 5 (2) 2 hours ago
The bit about recurring conflagrations is very important: What Plato is describing is the repeated gravitational return of debris over periods of time (which cultures would of course learn to predict), yet as you already know, Plato had no idea what gravity was.

This could easily explain why cultures like the Aztec and Maya created calendars thousands of years ago.

