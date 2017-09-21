September 21, 2017

Straining the memory: Prototype strain engineered materials are the future of data storage

by Singapore University of Technology and Design

Straining the memory: Prototype strain engineered materials are the future of data storage
A comparison of the electrical switching current and switching times for the strained superlattices interfacial phase change memory with other state-of-the-art phase change memory materials. Credit: Zhou et al.

Researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and Shanghai Institute of Microsystems and Information Technology have nano-engineered a superlattice data storage material. Data is recorded at the interfaces of the superlattice layers. When the atoms at the interface are disordered, the material has a high electrical resistance while the ordered interface has a low electrical resistance. Only the interface switches, a subset of layers within the material, can remain unchanged and crystalline. This means that the interface can be engineered by the non-switching layers—the entire structure need not switch into a disordered state. This makes the superlattice very different to unstructured phase change memory alloys, such as the Ge2Sb2Te5 alloy.

In a paper published in Nano Futures, the authors report that fast switching in these nanostructured materials is due to avalanche atomic switching at the . The first atom that switches requires a large amount of energy, but subsequent atoms require less energy. As more atoms switch, the energy required for subsequent atoms to switch is lowered. This leads to an exponential increase in the switching probability with the number of switching.

Zhou et al showed that the energy for the first atom to switch can be engineered by straining the layer interfaces. The research team created prototype memory devices that exploit this effect, which outperformed state-of-the-art devices. The switching voltage, current, and switching time are substantially reduced while the changes by a factor of 500. Thus, these prototype devices are faster and more efficient than competing technologies.

One of the members of the research team, Assistant Professor Robert Simpson, said, "The superlattices devices are remarkably energy efficient. We foresee this technology impacting new 3-D memory architectures, such as Intel's 3-D X-point. We are now building on the success of these data storage materials by optimising similar phase change materials for switchable nano photonics applications."

More information: Xilin Zhou et al, Avalanche atomic switching in strain engineered Sb2Te3–GeTe interfacial phase-change memory cells, Nano Futures (2017). DOI: 10.1088/2399-1984/aa8434

Provided by Singapore University of Technology and Design

Citation: Straining the memory: Prototype strain engineered materials are the future of data storage (2017, September 21) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-straining-memory-prototype-strain-materials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The '50-50' chip: Memory device of the future?
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)