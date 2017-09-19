Scientists unravel mysteries of DNA replication in corn

September 21, 2017 by Dee Shore
Emily Wear, a researcher in the Department of Plant and Microbial Biology, holds 3-day-old corn seedlings used in her experiments. Credit: North Carolina State University

DNA replication is among life's most important processes, providing a way for an organism's genetic material to be reproduced so it can be passed from cell to cell. For the first time, scientists have characterized that process for an entire plant genome.

NC State University plant biologist William Thompson and his colleagues published their findings in the August issue of The Plant Cell, describing the process that corn uses to unravel and replicate small segments of its at different times.

While DNA replication has been well characterized in animal cells, little has been known about the replication timing programs in plant cells, said Thompson, Distinguished University Professor of Plant and Microbial Biology.

The research has important implications for developing healthier, higher-yielding corn. Not only that, it also helps explain how a large mass of tightly compacted DNA in a cell's tiny nucleus can orchestrate plant growth and reproduction.

A single nucleus from a single cell of a typically contains two sets of chromosomes, each of which contains over 2 billion base pairs, or "letters," of DNA and over 30,000 genes.

"If DNA from a single set of chromosomes could be unraveled and placed end to end, it would be more than 2 feet long. To fit in the tiny nucleus of a cell—many times smaller than the tip of a human hair—all this DNA is compacted in various ways," Thompson said.

Because DNA can't be replicated in its compact state, higher organisms have evolved sophisticated programs, called replication timing programs, to unravel and replicate small segments of their chromosomes at different times, he said. The researchers found that the replication program in corn differs in several important ways from those of animals and yeast.

Plans for future research include taking a more detailed look, he said, "at the molecular machinery that defines maize replication and integrating laboratory experiments with computer modeling to understand the complex network of factors at work in the nucleus of plant ."

Explore further: Mixing and matching yeast DNA

More information: Emily Elizabeth Wear et al. Genomic analysis of the DNA replication timing program during mitotic S phase in maize (Zea mays L.) root tips, The Plant Cell (2017). DOI: 10.1105/tpc.17.00037

Related Stories

Mixing and matching yeast DNA

September 7, 2017

Osaka University scientists show molecular factors that determine why some regions in yeast chromosomes are apt for remodeling, while other regions stay faithful during cell replication.

Chromosome mechanics guide nuclear assembly

August 28, 2017

Every one of our cells stores its genome within the nucleus – the quintessential subcellular structure that distinguishes eukaryotic cells from bacteria. When animal cells divide, they disassemble their nucleus, releasing ...

Gene crowding affects cell development

January 12, 2016

The crowding of genes inside the nucleus of a cell affects the way they replicate, and how they are turned on and off, according to a study led by the Liggins Institute at the University of Auckland.

Biologists discover how viruses hijack cell's machinery

January 12, 2017

Biologists at UC San Diego have documented for the first time how very large viruses reprogram the cellular machinery of bacteria during infection to more closely resemble an animal or human cell—a process that allows these ...

