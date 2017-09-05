People synchronize their walking gaits when carrying a stretcher-like object together

September 6, 2017
People synchronize their walking gaits when carrying a stretcher-like object together
Two humans carrying an object exhibit quadrupedal-like gaits. Credit: Jessica Lanini

When two people walk one in front of the other while carrying a stretcher-like object, they typically synchronize their gaits, according to a study published September 6, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Jessica Lanini from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland, and colleagues.

Human walking has been studied extensively, yet there has been less work on how people adapt their gaits while coupled by a mechanical link as in the case of collaborative carrying of an object. Such adaptation could result from the of the coupling, or from high-level strategies such as foot placement.

Lanini and colleagues investigated one case of interactive : two people walking one in front of the other while carrying a rigid, stretcher-like object between them. The researchers conducted interactive locomotion experiments on six people (four men and two women) who were grouped into 7 pairs, with four trials per pair. Each pair did two trials that entailed walking 12 meters two times (that is, back and forth); and another two trials where pairs were mechanically coupled by carrying a stretcher-like object that was 150 centimeters long and weighed eight kilograms. The researchers analyzed the pairs' adaptation of walking gaits and coordination of foot-fall patterns. In addition, the researchers used a simple model—two bipedal agents connected with a spring-damper—for mechanical analysis of the interactive locomotion.

The researchers found that mechanical coupling changed peoples' walking gaits and reduced step length and the speed of movement. In addition, subjects carrying the stretcher-like coordinated their foot-fall patterns in more than 70% of the experiments, synchronizing in a way that is reminiscent of quadrupedal gaits.

The simple model predicted some locomotion characteristics of two people coupled by a mechanical link, including the preference for synchronized gaits as well as some foot-fall patterns associated with quadrupedal gaits (in particular, pace and trot gaits). The researchers suggest that the observed synchronization of people carrying objects together can be explained by passive mechanical properties rather than high-level control strategies such as foot placement. However, they also say that other features of the paired walking might be related to cognitive and/or psychological effects, and that more complex motor control actions likely should be considered to better understand this phenomenon.

Explore further: The mechanics of foot travel

More information: Lanini J, Duburcq A, Razavi H, Le Goff CG, Ijspeert AJ (2017) Interactive locomotion: Investigation and modeling of physically-paired humans while walking. PLoS ONE 12(9): e0179989. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0179989

Related Stories

The mechanics of foot travel

September 15, 2005

With so many silly gaits to choose from, why have we adopted so few? Despite having the bones and muscles to perform a variety of gaits, human beings have developed an overwhelming preference for just two: walking and running. ...

Organized chaos gets robots going (Update)

January 17, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- Even simple insects can generate quite different movement patterns with their six legs. The animal uses various gaits depending on whether it crawls uphill or downhill, slowly or fast. Scientists from Gottingen ...

Researchers build first deployable, walking, soft robot

June 19, 2017

(Phys.org)—Researchers have built the first robot made of soft, deployable materials that is capable of moving itself without the use of motors or any additional mechanical components. The robot "walks" when an electric ...

Modelling virtual dogs: It's a walk in the park!

April 4, 2006

Dog walking is a national pastime, but how does your dog walk? Different breeds have different gaits, for example greyhounds tend to be thin and fast whilst labradors are thicker set and tend to waddle.

Six-legged robots faster than nature-inspired gait

February 17, 2017

When vertebrates run, their legs exhibit minimal contact with the ground. But insects are different. These six-legged creatures run fastest using a three-legged, or "tripod" gait where they have three legs on the ground at ...

Recommended for you

Malaria: Drug candidate may reduce spread of the parasite

September 6, 2017

Significant headway has been made in controlling malaria. However, two vexing problems remain: currently available treatments are unable to block transmission of the parasite that causes the disease, and the parasite often ...

Molecular map shows how to disable dangerous bioweapon

September 6, 2017

During World War II, the Soviet Red Army was forced to move their biological warfare operations out of the path of advancing Nazi troops. Among the dangerous cargo were vials of Francisella tularensis, the organism that causes ...

The shark network—exposing the social lives of sharks

September 6, 2017

Researchers have shown for the first time that sharks show very strong preferences for particular individuals in their social networks over years and prefer to hang out with other individuals of the same sex and size, in ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.