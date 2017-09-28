NASA satellite highlights burn scars in British Columbia

September 29, 2017
NASA satellite highlights burn scars in British Columbia
Real color image of burn scars in British Columbia. Credit: NASA image courtesy Jeff Schmaltz LANCE/EOSDIS MODIS Rapid Response Team, GSFC

This past summer Canada has been plagued with huge forest fires that have spanned most of the provinces. British Columbia has been particularly hard hit with large portions of the landscape being decimated by fire.

In these taken by the NASA'S Aqua satellite, both the natural color and false color of left by fires can be seen. In the natural color image it is difficult to make out the burn scars. The false color easily identifies areas where fire has left a scar showing a brownish-red color.

Currently there are 745 wildfires larger than 0.01 hectares and all wildfires of note (active or out) in British Columbia as of today, Sept. 29. (Wildfire link updates daily). NASA's Aqua satellite collected this natural-color image with the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, MODIS, instrument on September 27, 2017.

NASA satellite highlights burn scars in British Columbia
Aqua false color image of burn scars in British Columbia. Credit: NASA image courtesy Jeff Schmaltz LANCE/EOSDIS MODIS Rapid Response Team, GSFC

Explore further: Wildfires still plaguing British Columbia, Canada

Related Stories

Wildfires still plaguing British Columbia, Canada

August 30, 2017

This year has been particularly hard for British Columbia in their ongoing battles with wildfires. Climate change has caused more wildfires to break out in this area due to hotter temperatures and drier conditions in the ...

Real and false-color images of Siberia

May 14, 2015

The Aqua satellite's MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) instrument took this image of the fires in Siberia. The top image shows the full sized false color image of the area highlighting the burn scars from ...

Numerous fires spread from north to south in Oregon

August 30, 2017

Fires meander up and down the state of Oregon mostly through the Cascade Mountains in this NASA Aqua satellite image taken on Aug. 28, 2017. The fires were mostly started by lightning strikes and Inciweb is tracking 20 different ...

Wildfires continue to beleaguer Western Canada

August 1, 2017

Like tourist season, wildfire season is also in full swing in British Columbia. Whereas tourists are welcomed to the Canadian province, wildfires are not. In British Columbia alone there are close to 500 wildfires active ...

NASA image: Canadian wildfires continue

July 2, 2015

Canada is reeling from an early fire season this year as dozens of fires ravage at least three provinces of the country. All of the following reports are as of July 2, 2015.

NASA image: Wildfires in Siberia

May 10, 2013

The Aqua satellite provided this satellite image showing a series of hotspots found in the Siberian region of Russia.

Recommended for you

Preserving coral reefs needs new technologies

September 29, 2017

Climate change has now gathered such momentum that even if global warming was limited to 1.5oC, the Great Barrier Reef will continue to be damaged from coral bleaching, according to a collective of scientists and reef managers ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.