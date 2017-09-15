September 15, 2017

In Namibia, 1533 Portuguese shipwreck's relics hidden away

Diamond prospectors in Namibia nearly a decade ago stumbled upon remnants of a shipwrecked Portuguese vessel whose trading journey to India was cut violently short by a storm in 1533.

The ship's artifacts are described by as one of the most important finds from that era, but they remain a hidden treasure. They are seen by only a small number of visitors who navigate stringent security at a mine operated by a between Namibia and the De Beers company.

The ship's remains are in limbo in this southern African country where many vessels foundered over the centuries on its treacherous Atlantic Ocean coastline.

While Namibia says it needs resources, archaeologists worry the chance for valuable research and a tourism bonanza is closing as decay takes its toll.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: In Namibia, 1533 Portuguese shipwreck's relics hidden away (2017, September 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-namibia-portuguese-shipwreck-relics-hidden.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Wrecks, sunken treasures lie under Albania's coastal waters
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)