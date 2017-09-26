Life on Earth may date back 3.95 bn years: study

September 27, 2017
Earth
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Rudimentary life may have existed on Earth 3.95 billion years ago, a time when our infant planet was being bombarded by comets and had hardly any oxygen, researchers said Wednesday.

A team presented what they say is the oldest-known fossil evidence for life on the Blue Planet—grains of graphite, a form of carbon, wedged into ancient sedimentary rocks in Labrador, Canada.

The previous most ancient life traces were reported in March, from a site in Quebec estimated at between 3.8 billion and 4.3 billion years old, though an author of the new study called that dating process "highly controversial."

"This is the oldest evidence," Tsuyoshi Komiya of The University of Tokyo insisted in an email exchange with AFP.

"Our samples are also the oldest supracrustal rocks preserved on Earth"—a type similar to the formation which contained the Quebec samples.

Fossil evidence for early organisms is scarce, and rocks that remain from that period are often poorly preserved.

A key difficulty for scientists on a quest to find the oldest life on Earth is proving that organic remains were produced by living organisms rather than geological processes.

This field of study is aimed not only at pinpointing the start of life on our planet, but also to shed light on the possibility of life having existed—or still existing—on other such as Mars.

For the new study, Komiya and a team studied graphite, a form of carbon used in pencil lead, in rocks at Saglek Block in Labrador, Canada.

They measured its isotope composition, the signature of chemical elements, and concluded the graphite was "biogenic"—meaning it was produced by living organisms.

The identity of the organisms, or what they looked like, remains a mystery.

"We will analyse other isotopes such as nitrogen, sulphur and iron of the organic matter and accompanied minerals to identify the kinds of organisms," said Komiya of the next step.

"In addition, we can estimate the environment" in which the lived by analysing the chemical composition of the itself.

If the findings are accurate, it means life took hold on Earth just a geological second after its formation some 4.5 billion years ago.

Before the Quebec fossils, which were also described in Nature, the oldest traces of were found in Greenland's ice cap and dated to 3.7 billion years ago.

Explore further: 4 billion years: World's oldest fossils unearthed

More information: Takayuki Tashiro et al. Early trace of life from 3.95 Ga sedimentary rocks in Labrador, Canada, Nature (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nature24019

Related Stories

4 billion years: World's oldest fossils unearthed

March 1, 2017

Remains of microorganisms at least 3,770 million years old have been discovered by an international team led by UCL scientists, providing direct evidence of one of the oldest life forms on Earth.

Earliest evidence of life found: 3.49 billion years ago

January 4, 2013

(Phys.org)—A group of US researchers studying some of the oldest rocks in the world in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, say they have found the oldest traces of life on Earth, dated at 3.49 billion years old.

Nitrogen in ancient rocks a sign of early life

November 29, 2016

Nitrogen is one of the essential nutrients of life on Earth, with some organisms, such as the kinds of microbes found within the roots of legume plants, capable of converting nitrogen gas into molecules that other species ...

Recommended for you

Life on Earth may date back 3.95 bn years: study

September 27, 2017

Rudimentary life may have existed on Earth 3.95 billion years ago, a time when our infant planet was being bombarded by comets and had hardly any oxygen, researchers said Wednesday.

Large iceberg breaks off Pine Island Glacier

September 27, 2017

Recent satellite images reveal a new 100-square-mile iceberg emerging from Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier. The calving event did not come as a complete surprise, but is a troubling sign with regards to future sea level ...

Deep waters spiral upward around Antarctica

September 27, 2017

Since Captain James Cook's discovery in the 1770s that water encompassed the Earth's southern latitudes, oceanographers have been studying the Southern Ocean, its physics, and how it interacts with global water circulation ...

The wind sublimates snowflakes in Antarctica

September 25, 2017

Researchers have observed and characterized a weather process that was not previously known to occur in Antarctica's coastal regions. It turns out that the katabatic winds that blow from the interior to the margins of the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.