September 15, 2017

LG loses European appeal against 541 mn euro fine: firm

South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics has lost its final appeal against a giant price-fixing fine imposed by the European Union and will pay more than 540 million euros, it said Friday.

In 2012 the European Commission hit seven top television and computer screen makers with fines totalling 1.5 billion euros for running decade-long price-fixing cartels for (CRTs).

The biggest penalty of one billion euros was applied to LG Electronics and Philips of the Netherlands, who operated a joint venture.

They appealed against the punishment all the way up to the European Court of Justice, but LG Electronics said in a public disclosure statement Friday that it had ruled against the firm.

"The amount of fines confirmed at the appeals is EUR 541,112,808 including accumulated interest."

It will pay the money—equivalent to nearly $650 million—within a week, it added.

The sum amounted to 5.47 percent of its assets, but in a separate statement, it added: "While we respectfully disagree with the decision by the Court, we can say with absolute confidence that this ruling will have no impact on LG's current businesses."

CRTs have now been comprehensively overtaken by flat screens based on LED technology.

It was a record price-fixing fine from the EU at the time.

The two cartels were among the most organised that the Commission had investigated, it said then, carrying out the "most harmful anti-competitive practices including price fixing, market sharing, customer allocation, capacity and output coordination and exchanges of commercial sensitive information".

But shares in LG Electronics—the main subsidiary of the LG Group, South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate—closed up 1.82 percent on Friday at 89,500 won.

Other manufacturers fined at the time have previously lost appeals.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: LG loses European appeal against 541 mn euro fine: firm (2017, September 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-lg-european-appeal-mn-euro.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

S. Korea's LG to appeal European fine for price-fixing
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)