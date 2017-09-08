Geocolor image of Hurricane Irma

September 11, 2017
Geocolor image of Hurricane Irma
Credit: NOAA/CIRA

The NOAA satellite GOES-16 captured this geocolor image of Hurricane Irma passing the eastern end of Cuba at about 8:00 a.m. EDT on Sept. 8, 2017. Forecasters say the eye of Irma should move near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning. Irma, now a category 4 storm, has maximum sustained winds near 155 mph with higher gusts as of 2 p.m. EDT on Sept. 8. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida.

Created by NOAA's partners at the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, the experimental geocolor enhancement shown here displays geostationary satellite data in different ways depending on whether it is day or night. This image, captured as daylight moves into the area, offers a blend of both, with nighttime features on the left side of the image and daytime on the right. In nighttime imagery, liquid water clouds appear in shades of blue, ice clouds are grayish-white, water looks black, and land appears gray. (The city lights are a static background created with VIIRS Day/Night Band imagery. It does not show any existing power outages.) In daytime imagery, land and shallow-water features appear as they do in true-color imagery.

Please note: GOES-16 data are currently experimental and undergoing testing and hence should not be used operationally.

Explore further: Satellites show different sides of Hurricane Irma

Related Stories

Satellites show different sides of Hurricane Irma

September 7, 2017

Satellite imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite have provided different data on the still Category 5 Hurricane Irma as it headed for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

NASA sees Irma strengthen to a category 5 hurricane

September 5, 2017

NASA and NOAA satellites have been providing valuable satellite imagery to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center, and revealed that Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on Sept. 5 around 8 a.m. ...

NASA's fleet of satellites covering powerful Hurricane Irma

September 8, 2017

NASA's fleet of satellites have been continually providing forecasters with data on Hurricane Irma. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a look at the wide-eye of Irma and if you think about the area of maximum sustained ...

Recommended for you

Rising CO2 leading to changes in land plant photosynthesis

September 11, 2017

Researchers led by Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego have determined that major changes in plant behavior have occurred over the past 40 years, using measurements of subtle changes ...

Earthquake triggers 'slow motion' quakes in New Zealand

September 11, 2017

Slow slip events, a type of slow motion earthquake that occurs over days to weeks, are thought to be capable of triggering larger, potentially damaging earthquakes. In a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin, ...

How openings in Antarctic sea ice affect worldwide climate

September 11, 2017

In 1974, images acquired from NOAA satellites revealed a puzzling phenomenon: a 250,000 square kilometer opening in the winter sea ice in the Weddell Sea, south of South America. The opening, known as a polynya, persisted ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.