September 27, 2017

Delphi plans split into tech, traditional companies by April

The auto parts maker Delphi plans to split itself into two companies early next year.

The Delphi spinoff, targeted to take place before April, may become more common in the industry as companies separate older businesses from their more advanced technology wings. Sweden's Autoliv also plans a split, with one company making passive devices like air bags, and the other focusing on electronics that prevent crashes.

One Delphi company, called Aptiv, will focus on electronic safety systems, autonomous cars and the electrical backbone of vehicles. The other will be named Delphi Technologies and will focus on combustion engine parts, software controls and electric vehicle components.

Delphi Automotive PLC announced the names of the companies at its investor day Wednesday in Boston. Shareholders will vote on the split Nov. 7.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Delphi plans split into tech, traditional companies by April (2017, September 27) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-delphi-autoliv-high-tech-traditional.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Delphi joins BMW-Intel-Mobileye autonomous car partnership
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)