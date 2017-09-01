Delivery wars are getting hotter as retailers compete with Amazon

The delivery wars keep getting hotter.

Deliv, a Menlo Park, Ca.-based company that promises to get packages to customers on the same day that they order them, is expanding its service to 14 more cities as of Thursday.

The new markets will bring the number of cities served by the start-up to 33, stretching across 23 states.

At a time when Americans have grown used to being able to order shoes, groceries and even mattresses by clicking on a button, getting products to a customer's front door quickly and cheaply has been key for retailers wanting to gain an edge over e-commerce giant Amazon, and other rivals.

With Deliv, shoppers are able to choose the time frame, ranging from one to three hours, in which they want to receive their purchase. The service will now be available in such cities as Cincinnati, Sacramento, Austin and Tampa.

Retailers that use Deliv include PetSmart, Macy's and Best Buy, and the dates when they will start offering the expanded service will vary, as will the rates they charge.

PetSmart, for instance, will offer same day deliveries in the additional 14 cities starting Thursday, and charge $5, though that fee will be waived for orders costing $49 or more through Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, Best Buy says it will launch the expanded service Sept. 6, and charge $5.99 per order.

