September 1, 2017

Delivery wars are getting hotter as retailers compete with Amazon

by Charisse Jones, Usa Today

The delivery wars keep getting hotter.

Deliv, a Menlo Park, Ca.-based company that promises to get packages to customers on the same day that they order them, is expanding its to 14 more cities as of Thursday.

The new markets will bring the number of cities served by the start-up to 33, stretching across 23 states.

At a time when Americans have grown used to being able to order shoes, groceries and even mattresses by clicking on a button, getting products to a customer's front door quickly and cheaply has been key for wanting to gain an edge over e-commerce giant Amazon, and other .

With Deliv, shoppers are able to choose the time frame, ranging from one to three hours, in which they want to receive their purchase. The service will now be available in such cities as Cincinnati, Sacramento, Austin and Tampa.

Retailers that use Deliv include PetSmart, Macy's and Best Buy, and the dates when they will start offering the expanded service will vary, as will the rates they charge.

PetSmart, for instance, will offer same day deliveries in the additional 14 cities starting Thursday, and charge $5, though that fee will be waived for orders costing $49 or more through Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, Best Buy says it will launch the expanded service Sept. 6, and charge $5.99 per order.

©2017 USA Today
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Delivery wars are getting hotter as retailers compete with Amazon (2017, September 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-delivery-wars-hotter-retailers-amazon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Everyone loves same-day delivery, until they have to pay
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)