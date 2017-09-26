Belching Vanuatu volcano may blow, forces 7,000 to flee

September 27, 2017 by Nick Perry
Belching Vanuatu volcano may blow, forces 7,000 to flee
This Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, shows huge columns of smoke, ash and volcanic rocks billowing from the crater of an erupting volcano on Vanuatu's Ambae Island. The erupting volcano has forced 6,000 people to flee their homes on the island of Ambae in Vanuatu where the volcano has been active since 2005, but a recent increase in activity has raised fears of a major eruption. (New Zealand Defense Force via AP)

A rumbling, belching volcano that's threatening to blow had forced more than 7,000 people to flee their homes by Wednesday on an island in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu.

Authorities have declared an emergency on Ambae island, where activity at the Manaro volcano has increased recently, raising fears of a . About 10,000 people live on the island, and villagers close to the volcano have been moved to schools and community halls on the island's less vulnerable eastern and western regions.

For those displaced villagers, it's now a waiting game to see whether the volcano erupts or returns to normal activity that's not a threat to them.

Shadrack Welegtabit, the director of Vanuatu's National Disaster Management Office, said a ship had arrived Wednesday carrying food, water and other essential supplies. He said a second ship was due to arrive Friday.

New Zealand's military flew over the volcano on Tuesday, and said they noticed huge columns of smoke, ash and billowing from the crater. Group Captain Nick Olney said they had already planned the aerial survey in an Orion aircraft before the recent activity, but were happy to help provide Vanuatu authorities with images and information.

He said the military "always stands ready to support our Pacific neighbors, especially in times like this."

Vanuatu's Meteorology and Geohazards Department said in an alert that villagers within 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) of the face the biggest risk from airborne rocks and . The department warned that acid rain could damage crops across a broader area.

Vanuatu is about one-quarter of the way from Australia to Hawaii. It's made up of 80 , about 65 of which are inhabited, and is home to around 280,000 people.

The nation is considered one of the world's most prone to natural disasters, with a half-dozen active volcanoes as well as regular cyclones and earthquakes. It sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire," the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

Explore further: Erupting volcano forces 6,000 evacuations on Vanuatu island

Related Stories

Indonesia raises Bali volcano alert to highest level

September 22, 2017

Indonesian authorities have raised the alert level for the Mount Agung volcano on the tourist island of Bali to the highest level, and some 10,000 villagers have left their homes around the mountain, officials said Friday.

Giant ash cloud threatens flights in Pacific

May 31, 2010

A giant plume of volcanic ash is disrupting flights in the Pacific and threatening villagers in Vanuatu, echoing similar problems which caused chaos in Europe, scientists and officials said Monday.

Recommended for you

Life on Earth may date back 3.95 bn years: study

September 27, 2017

Rudimentary life may have existed on Earth 3.95 billion years ago, a time when our infant planet was being bombarded by comets and had hardly any oxygen, researchers said Wednesday.

Large iceberg breaks off Pine Island Glacier

September 27, 2017

Recent satellite images reveal a new 100-square-mile iceberg emerging from Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier. The calving event did not come as a complete surprise, but is a troubling sign with regards to future sea level ...

Deep waters spiral upward around Antarctica

September 27, 2017

Since Captain James Cook's discovery in the 1770s that water encompassed the Earth's southern latitudes, oceanographers have been studying the Southern Ocean, its physics, and how it interacts with global water circulation ...

The wind sublimates snowflakes in Antarctica

September 25, 2017

Researchers have observed and characterized a weather process that was not previously known to occur in Antarctica's coastal regions. It turns out that the katabatic winds that blow from the interior to the margins of the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.