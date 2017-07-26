9-year-old wants to be NASA's 'planetary protection officer'

August 7, 2017

A 9-year-old New Jersey boy who described himself as a "Guardian of the Galaxy" is hoping to add the real-life NASA title "Planetary Protection Officer" to his resume.

NASA received an application for the position from fourth-grader Jack Davis, who asked to apply for the job. In a letter the agency posted online , Jack acknowledged his youth, but said that will make it easier for him to learn how to think like an alien. He said he has seen all the space and alien movies he can see, and he is great at video games.

"My sister says I am an alien also," Jack wrote in the hand-written letter dated Aug. 3.

Jack received a letter from NASA Planetary Science Director James Green encouraging him to study hard so he can one day join them at the agency.

"We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us," Green wrote his response, which was also posted online. Green told Jack the job is about protecting other planets and moons "from our germs" as the agency explores the Solar System.

Jack also received a phone call from NASA Planetary Research Director Jonathan Rall thanking him for his interest.

"At NASA, we love to teach kids about space and inspire them to be the next generation of explorers," Green said.

NASA says the job might not quite live up to its thrilling title, but is important in preventing of Earth and other planets. The agency said it has had the position since the 1960s.

Explore further: Image: Spectacular aurora from orbit

Related Stories

Image: Spectacular aurora from orbit

July 26, 2017

Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA shared photos and time-lapse video of a glowing green aurora seen from his vantage point 250 miles up, aboard the International Space Station.

NASA completes study of future 'ice giant' mission concepts

June 21, 2017

A NASA-led and NASA-sponsored study of potential future missions to the mysterious "ice giant" planets Uranus and Neptune has been released—the first in a series of mission studies NASA will conduct in support of the next ...

Probing seven worlds with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

March 2, 2017

With the discovery of seven earth-sized planets around the TRAPPIST-1 star 40 light years away, astronomers are looking to the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope to help us find out if any of these planets could possibly ...

Recommended for you

Massive multiple star system found by astronomers

August 7, 2017

A group of astronomers led by Javier Lorenzo of the University of Alicante, Spain, has discovered that the binary star system HD 64315 is more complex than previously thought. The new study reveals that HD 64315 contains ...

An artificial eclipse for imaging extrasolar planets

August 7, 2017

In our hunt for Earth-like planets and extraterrestrial life, we've found thousands of exoplanets orbiting stars other than our sun. The caveat is that most of these planets have been detected using indirect methods. Similar ...

Magnetic fields in massive star formation cores

August 7, 2017

Studies of molecular clouds have revealed that star formation usually occurs in a two-step process. First, supersonic flows compress the clouds into dense filaments light-years long, after which gravity collapses the densest ...

Two weeks in the life of a sunspot

August 4, 2017

On July 5, 2017, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory watched an active region—an area of intense and complex magnetic fields—rotate into view on the Sun. The satellite continued to track the region as it grew and eventually ...

New clue to solving the mystery of the Sun's hot atmosphere

August 3, 2017

The elemental composition of the Sun's hot atmosphere known as the 'corona' is strongly linked to the 11-year solar magnetic activity cycle, a team of scientists from UCL, George Mason University and Naval Research Laboratory ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.