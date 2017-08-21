World's oldest Italian wine just discovered: Ancient pottery tests positive for wine

August 24, 2017
World's oldest Italian wine just discovered
Chemical analysis on these storage jars mark the earliest discovery of wine residue in the entire prehistory of the Italian peninsula. Credit: Dr. Davide Tanasi, University of South Florida

Chemical analysis conducted on ancient pottery could dramatically predate the commencement of winemaking in Italy. A large storage jar from the Copper Age (early 4th millennium BC) tests positive for wine.

This finding published in Microchemical Journal is significant as it's the earliest discovery of wine residue in the entire prehistory of the Italian peninsula. Traditionally, it's been believed wine growing and wine production developed in Italy in the Middle Bronze Age (1300-1100 B.C.) as attested just by the retrieval of seeds, providing a new perspective on the economy of that ancient society.

Lead author Davide Tanasi, PhD, University of South Florida in Tampa conducted chemical analysis of residue on unglazed pottery found at the Copper Age site of Monte Kronio in Agrigento, located off the southwest coast of Sicily. He and his team determined the residue contains tartaric acid and its sodium salt, which occur naturally in grapes and in the winemaking process.

It's very rare to determine the composition of such as it requires the to be excavated intact. The study's authors are now trying to determine whether the was red or white.

Wine residue discovered on storage jars excavated from a cave in Monte Kronio. Credit: Dr. Davide Tanasi, University of South Florida

Explore further: Archeologists uncover new economic history of ancient Rome

katesisco
not rated yet 1 hour ago
I suspect that since its has been established that the earliest recoveries were with women brewers of beer, the men began wine making as a way to escape the dominance of women brewers. Sicily seems to have been the hot bed of rebellion with the exception of Cyprus with the famous construction that used the male voice to resonate with the brain areas exciting fear and dread. Perhaps it began with the Mimoan male priests that subtly undermined the dominance of women by pretending to have a women goddess, the Lady, but actually allowed no human individual to represent her living or in art, while collecting tax shares in her name.
One suspects that since the fetal sex selection has been determined to be equally either instead of the current belief that it was a default female choice, there will be further research into the battle of the sexes!!

