Techniques used in forensic science help discover new molecular fossils

August 31, 2017
Techniques used in forensic science help discover new molecular fossils
Outcrop found at sampling site China. Credit: Kunio Kaiho

Researchers in Japan and China believe they have found new molecular fossils of archaea using a method of analysis commonly used in forensic science.

According to a system designed by microbiologist Carl Woese, there are three domains of life on Earth - Bacteria, Archaea and Eukaryota. To date, the distribution of remains unclear especially for geologic periods dating back more than 2 million . This is because except for halophilic, methanogenic and methanotrophic archaea, molecular fossils of archaea are rarely found, while those of bacteria and eukaryote are commonly found.

Studies of molecular clock suggest that archaea appeared around 3.8 billion years ago, while the results of more direct geological evidence from molecular fossils of archaea indicate a timeline of 0.2 billion years (with the exception of two records of 0.25 and approximately 2.7 billion years). The reason for the difference in timeframes could be due to the low biomass of archaea in earlier geologic periods, or to the lability of the molecular fossils, leading to decomposition.

A team led by Dr. Ryosuke Saito and Professor Kunio Kaiho of Tohoku University took sedimentary rock samples from southern China, and analyzed the organic molecules in them using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS). They found new fossils among the of archaea.

Techniques used in forensic science help discover new molecular fossils
Molecular fossils of Archaea (cyclic biphytanes and diagenetic products of them) and their distribution. The researchers found new molecular fossils of archaea in sedimentary rocks deposited in southern China about 250 million years ago, using a common analytical instrument (GC-MS). They believe this will reveal archaeal distribution from 200 million years ago. Credit: Ryosuke Saito

This is the first study to detect diagenetic products using GC-MS, a conventional instrument found widely in organic geochemistry laboratories. GC-MS has been regarded as a "gold standard" for forensic substance identification and is used in drug detection, fire investigation, environmental analysis and explosives investigation. It's also been used to identify extra-terrestrial samples.

Saito's team is now studying the archaeal distribution on Earth more than 2 million years ago. They believe that by analyzing the fossils using the GC-MS method, it will be easier to find archaea in sedimentary rocks.

Explore further: Viruses found to attack ocean archaea far more extensively than thought

More information: Ryosuke Saito et al, Tentative identification of diagenetic products of cyclic biphytanes in sedimentary rocks from the uppermost Permian and Lower Triassic, Organic Geochemistry (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.orggeochem.2017.04.013

Related Stories

New insights into the ancestors of all complex life

May 26, 2017

A team of scientists led by the University of Bristol has provided new insights into the origins of the Archaea, the group of simple cellular organisms that are the ancestors of all complex life.

Ancient organisms discovered in Canadian gold mine

August 20, 2007

Scientists have suspected that the three known domains of life -- eukaryotes, bacteria, and archaea -- branched off and went their separate ways around three billion years ago. But pinning down the time of that split has ...

Recommended for you

Bacterial protein acts as aphrodisiac for choanoflagellates

August 31, 2017

United States researchers investigating how single-celled organisms evolved to become multicellular stumbled across a strange phenomenon during their experiments: Single-celled eukaryotes called choanoflagellates, which are ...

Nucleolus is a life expectancy predictor

August 31, 2017

Can a cell show its biological age? And is it possible to foresee an animal's lifespan? Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing in Cologne discovered a connection between the size of the nucleolus - ...

Key factor identified in gene silencing

August 30, 2017

A fertilized human egg develops into multiple tissues, organs and about 200 distinct cell types. Each cell type has the same genes, but they are expressed differently during development and in mature cells.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.