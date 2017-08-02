Scientists ID tiny prehistoric sea worm with 50 head spines

August 3, 2017 by Seth Borenstein
Scientists ID tiny prehistoric sea worm with 50 head spines
In this illustration by Marianne Collins/Royal Ontario Museum shows a Capinatator praetermissus. Long before dinosaurs roamed the Earth, a bizarre creature swam the seas, a miniaturized prequel of "Jaws." The Capinatator didn't even have a face. Instead 50 curved rigid spines jutted out of its head. And when some unsuspecting critter came too close, those jaw-like spines snapped together and dinner was served. (Marianne Collins/Royal Ontario Museum via AP)

Long before dinosaurs roamed the Earth, a bizarre creature with a Venus flytrap-like head swam the seas.

Scientists have uncovered fossils of a tiny faceless prehistoric sea worm with 50 spines jutting out of its head. When some unsuspecting critter came too close, its jaw-like spines snapped together and dinner was served.

The discovery reported in Thursday's journal Current Biology offers a glimpse into the Cambrian explosion of life on Earth about 541 million years ago.

The new creature dubbed Capinatator praetermissus is so different that scientists said the fossils represent not only a new species, but a new genus—a larger grouping of life—as well.

It was only 4 inches long and its spines were about one-third of an inch long. It feasted on smaller plankton and shrimp-like creatures.

It is an ancestor of a group of marine arrow worms called chaetognatha that are abundant in the world's oceans. The prehistoric version was larger and with far more spines in its facial armory but without the specialized teeth of its descendants, said Derek Briggs of Yale University who led a team that discovered the trove of fossils in two national parks in British Columbia, Canada.

"The spines are like miniature hooks, although more gently curved. They were stiff rather than flexible," Briggs said in an email. "It's hard to say why there are so many spines in the example—but presumably thus armed it was a successful predator."

Capinatator—whose name translates to grasping swimmer—lived 500 million years ago at a time when creatures started getting bigger and more diverse. It's difficult to find complete fossils belonging to the chaetognatha family because they decayed easily, said Briggs. This latest find, however, was so good that even soft tissue was saved, giving scientists a good idea about what Capinatator looked like.

The discovery expands scientists' knowledge of a "pretty enigmatic" group of animals from the Cambrian era, said Smithsonian paleobiologist Doug Erwin, who had no role in the research.

Explore further: Compiling a 'dentist's handbook' for penis worms

Related Stories

Compiling a 'dentist's handbook' for penis worms

May 6, 2015

A new study of teeth belonging to a particularly phallic-looking creature has led to the compilation of a prehistoric 'dentist's handbook' which may aid in the identification of previously unrecognized specimens from the ...

Fossil of giant ancient sea predator discovered (w/ video)

May 25, 2011

Paleontologists have discovered that a group of remarkable ancient sea creatures existed for much longer and grew to much larger sizes than previously thought, thanks to extraordinarily well-preserved fossils discovered in ...

Origin of claws seen in 390-million-year-old fossil

February 5, 2009

A missing link in the evolution of the front claw of living scorpions and horseshoe crabs was identified with the discovery of a 390 million-year-old fossil by researchers at Yale and the University of Bonn, Germany.

Fossil find fills in picture of ancient marine life

May 13, 2010

Paleontologists have discovered a rich array of exceptionally preserved fossils of marine animals that lived between 480 million and 472 million years ago, during the early part of a period known as the Ordovician. The specimens ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.