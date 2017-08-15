Satellite watches remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey near Honduras

NOAA's GOES-East satellite provided a visible-light image of the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey in the western Caribbean Sea on Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 UTC). Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project NOAA's GOES-East satellite has been watching the remnants for former Tropical Storm Harvey as it tracks west across the Caribbean Sea. Early on Aug. 21 the remnants were just off the coast of eastern Honduras.

NOAA's GOES-East satellite provided a visible-light image of the remnants in the western Caribbean Sea on Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 UTC). The image revealed several areas of disorganized and fragmented thunderstorms. Harvey is an elongated area of low pressure, or a trough.

The NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland created an image. NOAA manages the GOES series of satellites and the NASA/NOAA GOES Project creates images and animations from the data.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted that regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely to spread westward across northern Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days.

NHC noted that over the next two days, the remnants have a medium chance to re-form into a tropical cyclone, and over five days, that chance increases to a high chance. The disturbance is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche early Wednesday, Aug. 23 where environmental conditions are expected to be more conducive for redevelopment.

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Storm Hato on August 21. The storm was between the northern Philippines and Taiwan. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

Explore further: Satellite sees the formation of eastern Pacific's Tropical Depression 13E