Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 soaks Mid-Atlantic

NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured this visible image of Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 along the U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 UTC). Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project NOAA's GOES East satellite provided an image of Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 as it continued moving north along the U.S. East Coast.

The system is still not a tropical cyclone and the chances for the system to become a tropical cyclone appear to be decreasing. Regardless, National Hurricane Center noted that tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains are expected over portions of North Carolina later today, Aug. 29.

A Tropical Storm Warning was in effect from north of Surf City to Duck, North Carolina and for the Albemarle Sound and Pamlico Sound.

At NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, an image was created using visible light data from NOAA's GOES-East satellite imagery on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 UTC). The image showed an elongated and large area of clouds stretching from northeast to southwest, stretching from South Carolina to New England. The disturbance developed an ill-defined center that has been trackable

NHC Forecaster Chris Landsea said that the disturbance "continues to display very cold, but extremely asymmetric deep convection with all of the thunderstorm activity east of the center due to strong vertical shear."

NOAA manages the GOES series of satellites, and NASA uses the satellite data to create images and animations. The animation was created by the NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

At 8 a.m. EDT on Aug. 28, the disturbance was moving northeastward past Cape Fear, North Carolina. The Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 (PTC10) was centered near 34.1 degrees north latitude and 77.7 degrees west longitude, about 15 miles (25 km) southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts. The disturbance is not expected to change much in strength today.

The system was moving faster toward the northeast near 15 mph (24 kph) and is anticipated to accelerate east-northeastward during the next couple of days. The expected track will take the system along the North Carolina coast today before moving out to sea tonight.

The system is expected to become extratropical by 5 a.m. EDT on Aug. 30 or earlier when it interacts with a mid- to upper-level trough (elongated area) of low pressure.

