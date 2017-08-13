NASA sees a tightly wound Typhoon Banyan

August 14, 2017
NASA sees a tightly wound Typhoon Banyan
On Aug. 14 at 02:06 UTC (Aug. 13 at 10:06 p.m. EDT) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided this visible image of Typhoon Banyan (14W) in the central Pacific Ocean. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

Satellite imagery from NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed powerful storms tightly would around Typhoon Banyan's center as it moved through the Pacific Ocean.

On Aug. 14 at 02:06 UTC (Aug. 13 at 10:06 p.m. EDT) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible look at Banyan. The showed a tight concentration of strong thunderstorms around the center of circulation, but no eye was visible. However, microwave did reveal an eye.

Banyan formed from Tropical Depression 14W. It was named tropical storm Banyan on August 11 at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC). Banyan became a typhoon on August 12 at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC) and has maintained that status.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on August 14, Typhoon Banyan's maximum sustained winds were near 80 knots (92 mph/148 kph). The storm was located about 343 nautical miles northwest of Wake Island, near 24.4 degrees north latitude and 162.9 degrees east longitude. It was moving to the north-northwest at 7 knots (8 mph/13 kph).

Banyan is forecast to turn to the north-northeast. The system will intensify and later become extratropical. The storm is no threat to land areas.

By Rob Gutro
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Explore further: NASA sees formation of comma-shaped Tropical Storm 14W

