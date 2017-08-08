New microfluidic chip boosts the sensitivity of immunoassays by >1000x

August 9, 2017
New microfluidic chip boosts the sensitivity of immunoassays by >1000x
Cover of Analytical Chemistry, Volume 89, Issue 14

Proteins are one of the most important classes of biomarkers – biological molecules indicative of a disease or health of an individual. The detection of proteins is critical in a variety of tests; from the diagnosis of malaria, through the detection of heart attacks, to cancer screening and monitoring. The most common way to detect these biomarkers is to use a biochemical test known as an immunoassay, which is the basis of any pregnancy test.

As with any test, improving accuracy, means more precise results and now appearing on the cover of the peer-reviewed journal Analytical Chemistry scientists have made a significant improvement.

The achievement comes from an international team of scientists from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and IBM Research in Zurich who have jointly developed a technique which can improve the sensitivity of detection in immunoassays by more than 1,000-fold, when compared to a standard immunoassay implementation. The team's method is based on a simple piece of hardware – a containing flow channels the width of a human hair.

What makes this technique particularly important is that it works incredibly well when are present in extremely small numbers, as is the situation during the early stages of a disease.

Moran Bercovici, assistant professor at the faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Technion said, "We use an old focusing technique called isotachophoresis (ITP) in a new way – using a combination of electric fields and specialized chemistry. This enables us to collect proteins into a tiny volume and precisely deliver them to react with detection antibodies patterned on the surface of the microchannel".

The video will load shortly.
Credit: IBM

"We essentially fool the detector," adds Federico Paratore, a joint PhD student between the groups, and the lead author on the work. "We present to a standard detector a protein concentration that is 10,000-fold higher than in the original sample, and get the detector to respond accordingly."

Paratore explains the simplicity of the test, "A few drops of the sample are introduced into the microfluidic chip, and an electric field is turned on. Remarkably the proteins are compressed to a volume of approximately 50 pico-liters – about 1 million times smaller than the volume of a human tear drop and in just a few minutes, the result is visible."

Paratore is part of a joint European Union project, Virtual Vials, and works across both sites combining the strengths of Technion's team in electrokinetics and fluid mechanics, with IBM's expertise in microtechnology and diagnostics. At Technion, Paratore collaborated with Tal Zeidman‑Kalman and Tally Rosenfeld, who are co-authors of this paper.

The video will load shortly.
Credit: IBM

Dr. Govind Kaigala, scientist at IBM Research adds, "The elegance of this approach is in its simplicity and of course the immense enhancement in assay sensitivity that could be applied to a range of immunoassay. We strongly believe such a technology will help to fill the gaps in existing immunoassay technology and be applied directly to biological samples such as blood, saliva, or urine."

The team's approach may enable simple devices capable of analyzing small samples (such as a drop of blood), replacing the large and sophisticated laboratory equipment required today.

Explore further: Noninvasive oral fluid-based immunoassay IDs hepatitis E

More information: Federico Paratore et al. Isotachophoresis-Based Surface Immunoassay, Analytical Chemistry (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.7b00725

Related Stories

Noninvasive oral fluid-based immunoassay IDs hepatitis E

July 25, 2017

(HealthDay)—A noninvasive oral fluid-based immunoassay has high sensitivity and specificity for identifying recent and past hepatitis E virus (HEV) infection, according to a study published in the Journal of Immunological ...

Printable tool enables sensitive diagnostic testing

August 7, 2017

Biomedical engineers at Duke University have created a portable diagnostic tool that can detect telltale markers of disease as accurately as the most sensitive tests on the market, while cutting the wait time for results ...

Plasmonics enhances the sensitivity of smartphone microscopy

May 22, 2017

An international team of researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles and the Braunschweig University of Technology in Germany has developed an approach to enhance the sensitivity of smartphone-based fluorescence ...

A portable device for rapid and highly sensitive diagnostics

February 22, 2016

When remote regions with limited health facilities experience an epidemic, they need portable diagnostic equipment that functions outside the hospital. As demand for such equipment grows, EPFL researchers have developed a ...

Recommended for you

New ultrafast method for determining antibiotic resistance

August 9, 2017

Researchers at Uppsala University have developed a new method for very rapidly determining whether infection-causing bacteria are resistant or susceptible to antibiotics. The findings have now been published in the U.S. journal ...

Cooking up new ways to clean up our planet

August 8, 2017

In a win-win for a cleaner planet, scientists have devised a way to use waste cooking oil and sulphur to extract the neurotoxin mercury from the environment.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.