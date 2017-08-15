July ranks 2nd for heat globally, hottest recorded on land

August 17, 2017 by Seth Borenstein
July ranks 2nd for heat globally, hottest recorded on land
In this July 13, 2017 file photo, a dog rests next to an air conditioner vent placed in a clothes shop during a hot summer day in Madrid. Earth sizzled to yet another all-time heat record last month.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, that Earth's land surfaces in July were the hottest since record keeping began in 1880. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Earth yet again sizzled with unprecedented heat last month.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday Earth sweated to its second hottest month since recordkeeping began in 1880. At 61.89 degrees (16.63 Celsius), last month was behind July 2016's all-time by .09 degrees.

But Earth's land temperatures in July were the hottest on record at 59.96 degrees (15.5 Celsius), passing July 2016's by one-seventh of a degree.

Land measurements are important because that's where we live, said NOAA Jake Crouch.

Earlier this week, NASA calculated that July 2017 was a tad hotter than 2016, making it essentially a tie for all-time hottest month. NASA uses a newer set of ocean measurements and includes estimates for the Arctic unlike NOAA.

Record heat was reported in Africa, Australia, parts of Asia, the Middle East and the Indian ocean, Crouch said.

"There is simply no denying the mounting evidence globally and regionally—the new normal is upon us now," said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado, who wasn't part of the new report.

July ranks 2nd for heat globally, hottest recorded on land
In this July 11, 2017 file photo, visitors to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Neb. cool off at a misting station as temperatures reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit and the humid air makes it feel like 105 degrees. Earth sizzled to yet another all-time heat record last month. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that Earth's land surfaces in July were the hottest since record keeping began in 1880. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Crouch said this heat is "very strange" because there is no El Nino spiking , like in 2016. That shows the hot temperatures are part of long-term, man-made warming trend, he said. This year is on pace to be the second or third hottest on record.

Scientists highlighted recent extreme weather in the Pacific Northwest, where a prolonged dry spell and unusual 100-degree weather followed an extraordinarily wet winter, sparking wildfires.

That means smoke from wildfires could threaten people's viewing of Monday's total solar eclipse, said Oregon State University climate scientist Kathie Dello.

Explore further: NASA: Last month was Earth's hottest in recorded history

Related Stories

July was Earth's hottest month in modern times: NOAA

August 17, 2016

Soaring temperatures worldwide made July the Earth's hottest month in modern times, setting a new high mark for global heat in 137 years of record-keeping, US government scientists said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Supervolcanoes: A key to America's electric future?

August 16, 2017

Most of the lithium used to make the lithium-ion batteries that power modern electronics comes from Australia and Chile. But Stanford scientists say there are large deposits in sources right here in America: supervolcanoes.

Greenland ice flow likely to speed up

August 16, 2017

Flow of the Greenland Ice Sheet is likely to speed up in the future, despite a recent slowdown, because its outlet glaciers slide over wet sediment, not hard rock, new research based on seismic surveys has confirmed. This ...

Climate change will cut crop yields: study

August 15, 2017

Climate change will have a negative effect on key crops such as wheat, rice, and maize, according to a major scientific report out Tuesday that reviewed 70 prior studies on global warming and agriculture.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.