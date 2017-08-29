How invasive species threaten bats

August 30, 2017
How invasive species threaten bats
Endangered Marianas flying fox, Rota, Northern Mariana Islands. Credit: Julia Boland

A new review is the first to describe the scope of threats to bats by invasive species.

The review summarizes the threats according to four categories: predation, disease, competition, and indirect interactions. The investigators identified threats of 37 to 40 bat species. Ten bat species were threatened by more than one invasion pathway. About 38 percent of cases are speculative and 18 percent circumstantial, and most accounts do not provide enough information needed to forecast bat population impacts.

Over 60 percent of reviewed are island dwelling, corresponding with evidence indicating that most extinctions occur on and that invasive species' impacts are worse for island than mainland populations.

"Evidence of cat predation was the most frequently cited threat. But the most interesting threat to me involved invasive burdock, a plant with prickly flower heads with hooked bracts, that entangle bats," said Dr. Jessica Nicole Welch, co-author of the Mammal Review study.

"We often think of the impact that bats have on invertebrates that transmit disease to humans, like mosquitoes, but it is much less broadly known that venomous giant centipedes kill bats and competition from cavity nesting, feral honeybees, and little fire ants exclude bats from tree hollows where they raise their young," added co-author Dr. Christy Leppanen.

Explore further: Too many bats are being killed for research

More information: Jessica Nicole Welch et al, The threat of invasive species to bats: a review, Mammal Review (2017). DOI: 10.1111/mam.12099

Related Stories

Too many bats are being killed for research

July 19, 2017

The work of zoologists worldwide is often an important asset for biodiversity protection, but a new article notes that scientists kill many bats—even of threatened species—to study them.

Bat biodiversity is in danger on islands worldwide

June 21, 2017

A new study from the University of Helsinki investigates knowledge gaps among the largely unknown, but greatly threatened, group of island-restricted bats, and leads future research efforts to actual priorities. Island ecosystems, ...

Recommended for you

A new estimate of biodiversity on Earth

August 30, 2017

Anyone who has studied biology, watched a nature documentary, or, for that matter, simply enjoyed time in the outdoors, has likely been amazed by the variety of plant and animal life on our planet.

Male mice found able to bias gender ratios of offspring

August 30, 2017

An international team of researchers has discovered that contrary to conventional views, a male mammal was found able to exert inadvertent gender bias ratios in his offspring. In their paper published in the journal Proceedings ...

Unusual protein production found in trypanosome mitochondria

August 30, 2017

Mitochondria, the power plants of the cell, have their own protein factories, although the cell apparatus could easily do the job for them. A special species of eukaryotes even has all the transfer-RNA it needs for protein ...

Ancient whales were predators not gentle giants

August 30, 2017

Ancient whales had extremely sharp predator teeth similar to lions, Australian scientists said Wednesday in a discovery they believe debunks theories the mammals used their teeth to filter feed like today's gentle giants.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.