Image: Nanobot's giant leap

August 2, 2017
Image: Nanobot's giant leap
Credit: Lunatix

This highly mobile, jumping Nanobot was designed by a team of space engineers challenged to develop a Moon mission that was not only technically viable but could also make a profit.

The annual SpaceTech Master Programme of the Technical University of Graz, Austria trains space professionals to combine space and business engineering. ESA Director General Jan Woerner asked the 2016 participants to come up with a profitable business case to fit within ESA's Moon Village concept.

The eight SpaceTech 2016 participants presented the resulting Lunatix concept last month at ESA's technical centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

"We want to enable you to leave your mark on the Moon," explains ESA engineer Jorge Fiebrich. "Our ambition is to become the creative leader in lunar mobility experiences, through placing unique mobile platforms on the lunar surface."

The team designed these video camera-equipped Nanobots to tap into the $100 billion gaming market. After raising initial enthusiasm among Earth's 1.8 billion gamers with controlling a virtual Nanobot on a simulated , there will be the possibility to control real Nanobots on the Moon, in Pokemon Go!-style augmented reality scenarios.

Science would be another business line, with the highly agile Nanobots able to probe sites of scientific interest such as lunar lava tubes.

The Nanobots are designed to jump up to 3 m high and 10 m in distance in the one-sixth gravity of the Moon, which allows them to clear obstacles while offering an exciting gaming aspect.

A series of Nanobots – formally known as Small Mobile Platforms – together with the Main Mobile Platform larger rover would be deployed on the Moon. Along with additional scientific payloads, the larger rover would recharge the Nanobots and give them shelter during the two-week lunar night.

The SpaceTech team carried out a rigorous end-to-end design process, ensuring their robots could survive harsh lunar temperature swings and radiation and dust exposure, as well as continuously communicate with Earth – and their customers.

"Through the Nanobots, humans will be experiencing the Moon in near-real time, with a two-way delay of around three seconds," adds Jon Reijneveld, system engineer at Airbus Defence and Space. "They could be seen as the first inhabitants of the Moon Village."

Now the study has been completed, the participants are investigating plans to establish the company next year. For more information read the full summary here.

Explore further: Taiwan to make lunar lander for NASA moon-mining mission

Related Stories

Europe's plans to visit the Moon in 2018

July 27, 2012

The European Space Agency is aiming for the Moon with their Lunar Lander mission, anticipated to arrive on the lunar surface in 2018. Although ESA successfully put a lander on the surface of Titan with the Huygens probe in ...

Rare full moon on Christmas Day

December 17, 2015

Not since 1977 has a full moon dawned in the skies on Christmas. But this year, a bright full moon will be an added gift for the holidays.

Private lunar mission 'seeks US approval'

June 6, 2016

The US government, in a first, is preparing to approve a private commercial space mission beyond the Earth's orbit, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

China to send orbiter to moon and back

October 22, 2014

China will launch its latest lunar orbiter in the coming days, state media said Wednesday, in its first attempt to send a spacecraft around the moon and back to Earth.

Recommended for you

Two weeks in the life of a sunspot

August 4, 2017

On July 5, 2017, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory watched an active region—an area of intense and complex magnetic fields—rotate into view on the Sun. The satellite continued to track the region as it grew and eventually ...

New clue to solving the mystery of the Sun's hot atmosphere

August 3, 2017

The elemental composition of the Sun's hot atmosphere known as the 'corona' is strongly linked to the 11-year solar magnetic activity cycle, a team of scientists from UCL, George Mason University and Naval Research Laboratory ...

Astronomers identify oldest known asteroid family

August 3, 2017

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) was part of an international team that recently discovered a relatively unpopulated region of the main asteroid belt, where the few asteroids present are likely pristine relics from early ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.