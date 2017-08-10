Globular proteins found to allow squid eyes to adjust for light distortion

August 11, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
squid
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers with the University of Pennsylvania has uncovered the means by which squid eyes are able to adjust to underwater light distortion. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their work analyzing squid eye parts under a microscope, what they found and then offer an explanation of the process involved in squid vision. Tobias Madl with Medical University of Graz in Austria offers an overview of how lenses work in general in a Perspective piece in the same journal issue, and outlines the work done in this new effort.

Prior work with had shown that their eyes are unique. The refractive index of each lens is greatest at its center and grows smaller toward the edges. This contrasts sharply with how glass lenses —they have the same refractive index over their whole area—their shape focuses the light. The unique squid lens has clearly evolved to better handle the murky light available in the ocean, allowing the creatures to see much better than humans and many other sea creatures that have traditional lenses. In this new effort, the researchers sought to learn how the squid eye is able to pull off this feat.

The study consisted of cutting squid eyes and studying them layer by layer under a microscope and applying small-angle X-ray scattering to learn more about the way light behaved as it encountered each layer and part of a lens. The researchers found that the lens was made mostly of a protein gel in the S-crystalline family. They attribute changes in the to the arrangement of the crystalline molecules. They found that in the center of the lens, the molecules were bound together in relatively large structures. The structures grew smaller relative to their distance from the center. At the edges of the lens, the structures were made from just two molecules. This works for the squid, because the structures allow for bending light differently depending on which part of the is struck. The result is far more clarity under dim light conditions.

Explore further: Optic lobe of giant squid found proportionally smaller than for other cephalopods

More information: Eye patches: Protein assembly of index-gradient squid lenses, Science (2017). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aal2674

Abstract
A parabolic relationship between lens radius and refractive index allows spherical lenses to avoid spherical aberration. We show that in squid, patchy colloidal physics resulted from an evolutionary radiation of globular S-crystallin proteins. Small-angle x-ray scattering experiments on lens tissue show colloidal gels of S-crystallins at all radial positions. Sparse lens materials form via low-valence linkages between disordered loops protruding from the protein surface. The loops are polydisperse and bind via a set of hydrogen bonds between disordered side chains. Peripheral lens regions with low particle valence form stable, volume-spanning gels at low density, whereas central regions with higher average valence gel at higher densities. The proteins demonstrate an evolved set of linkers for self-assembly of nanoparticles into volumetric materials.

Related Stories

Engineers give industry a moth's eye view

November 26, 2007

When moths fly at night, their eyes need to capture all the light available. To do this, certain species have evolved nanoscopic structures on the surface of their eyes which allow almost no light to reflect off the surface ...

Recommended for you

Researchers use CRISPR to manipulate social behavior in ants

August 10, 2017

The gene-editing technology called CRISPR has revolutionized the way that the function of genes is studied. So far, CRISPR has been widely used to precisely modify single-celled organisms and, more importantly, specific types ...

Origins of DNA folding suggested in archaea

August 10, 2017

In the cells of palm trees, humans, and some single-celled microorganisms, DNA gets bent the same way. Now, by studying the 3-D structure of proteins bound to DNA in microbes called Archaea, University of Colorado Boulder ...

Circular RNA linked to brain function

August 10, 2017

While hundreds of circular RNAs (circRNAs) are abundant in mammalian brains, one big question has remained unanswered: What are they actually good for? In the current issue of Science, Nikolaus Rajewsky and his team at the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.